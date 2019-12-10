© Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters/FBI



To understand just how shoddy the FBI's work was in securing a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant targeting the Trump campaign, you only need to read an obscure attachment to Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz's report.the process by which the bureau verifies information and assures the FISA court its evidence is true.The Appendix identifies a total ofA whoppingfell into the category called:For those who don't speak IG parlance, it means the FBI made nine false assertions to the FISA court. In short,To put that in perspective, former Trump aides Mike Flynn and George Papadopoulos were convicted of making single false statements to the bureau. One went to jail already, and the other awaits sentencing.And the appendix shows theIn other words, the bureau was misleading on nine other occasions.The vast majority of remaining Woods violations — 33 in total — involved failing to provide any evidence in the Woods procedure backing up assertion in the FISA warrant application.That's serious too sinceis to ensure all evidence cited in a FISA application is documented as accurate and reliable so it can be trusted by the courts.