© Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov

Russian technical experts are unanimous in the opinion that even a shorter period of time is enough to alter any version of LIMS not used in routine fashion (as well as any other software) without leaving any evidence (traces of interference).

The database of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory was tampered with during at least a six-month period by its former head, Grigory Rodchenkov, and his collages, who fled to the US, the Russian experts said.Inconsistencies discovered in the laboratory information management system (LIMS) may see all Russian athletes, including clean ones, competing as neutrals during the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and other major sporting events for the next four years. Russia could also be banned from hosting international competitions during that time.The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will decide on the fate of Russian sports on December 9. The agency claims it found no traces of interference with the LIMS after November 2015 when Rodchenkov escaped from Russia and became WADA's main informant in the case against the country.Their 12-page report prepared in late November was obtained by Tass news agency.After Rodchenkov and his associates - Oleg Migachev and Timofey Sobolevsky - fled to the US,The manipulations were made between November 2015 and June 2016 - when the database was switched off from the internet. They came from an account called olegmigachev, which had an IP-address registered in California, the report said.According to the experts, the version of the LIMS stolen by Rodchenkov from the Moscow laboratory, wasn't used in routine mode in the US, but kept on a data storage device, which opened it up for use by interested parties in attempts to back their "high-profile doping revelations."Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that doping accusations against the country are politically motivated and that it is "unacceptable.""There's a lobby, which is really trying to use any not just facts, any pretexts, or even any anti-facts to squeeze Russia out of international sports," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, adding that this lobby is working hand in hand with the media.A massive doping scandal involving Russia broke out after it topped the medal count at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. Allegations were made that a state-run doping program was in place to help Russian athletes win.The country's anti-doping agency, RUSADA, was declared non-compliant, while the Russian track-and-field team faced a blanket ban from the 2016 Rio Summer Games. The Russian athletes were also only allowed to compete at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang under neutral status.Moscow has fully cooperated with WADA since then - implementing reforms and opening access to its anti-doping laboratory's files - in order to have its sports fully reinstated on the international level as soon as possible.