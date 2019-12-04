Earth Changes
Floods, landslides kill at least 132 in Kenya
Bloomberg Australia-NZ
Wed, 04 Dec 2019 05:33 UTC
Around 17,000 were displaced and 11,000 livestock swept away by strong waters, government's spokesman Cyrus Oguna said. More than half of the country has been affected, according to Oguna.
The rains have helped alleviate the drought conditions across the country that caused a food shortage and added to inflationary pressures, but have damaged infrastructure and farmland. Authorities are assessing the extent of destruction as they plan repairs, according to Oguna.
The rains are above the average amounts recorded in past years, with some areas receiving as much as three their historical average, Kenya Meteorological Department Deputy Director Bernard Chanzu said by phone. The rains are expected to continue through December.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- SOTT Focus: Psychologists Explain How To Stop Overthinking Everything
- Floods, landslides kill at least 132 in Kenya
- Typhoon Kammuri slams into Philippines, half-million people in evacuation centers, 17 killed - UPDATE
- A case of the MSM working hard to keep their lies straight: The death of White Helmets, James Le Mesurier
- Corbyn rejects as 'nonsense' claim that Russia is behind controversial UK-US NHS fire-sale dossier leak
- Erdogan tells NATO that being friends with Russia is not contradictory to membership
- SOTT Focus: Visiting Britain's Political Prisoner
- 2 feet of new snow in Sierra, 6 feet in a week above Tahoe
- Sudan factory explosion leaves scores of people dead & injured
- That tin foil hat gun prepper has solid math to back him up
- Ice Age Farmer Report: ONE-TWO PUNCH: 2020 Spring floods - #NoPlant20? - Farmers under surveillance
- 27 dead in Tamil Nadu, India after days of heavy rain
- Researchers successfully create artificial neurons that behave like real ones
- Canadian firm launches class-action lawsuit against Bayer
- Israel's AG FINALLY slaps Netanyahu with formal indictment for bribery and corruption
- ANOTHER large asteroid, discovered last week, to make Earth fly-by on Friday
- Palestinian political expert says Israeli politicians are are carbon-copies of each other: Peace not their top priority
- Gadhimai: Nepal's animal sacrifice festival goes ahead despite 'ban'
- Trump was right, NATO is obsolete
- '60 Minutes': Over 300 ads placed by Trump campaign taken down by Google and YouTube
- A case of the MSM working hard to keep their lies straight: The death of White Helmets, James Le Mesurier
- Corbyn rejects as 'nonsense' claim that Russia is behind controversial UK-US NHS fire-sale dossier leak
- Erdogan tells NATO that being friends with Russia is not contradictory to membership
- SOTT Focus: Visiting Britain's Political Prisoner
- Israel's AG FINALLY slaps Netanyahu with formal indictment for bribery and corruption
- Palestinian political expert says Israeli politicians are are carbon-copies of each other: Peace not their top priority
- Trump was right, NATO is obsolete
- '60 Minutes': Over 300 ads placed by Trump campaign taken down by Google and YouTube
- Pompeo: US will help prevent Latin American protests becoming riots
- Iran: US owes us $130B in damages for inciting riots
- Lisa Page says she is the real victim - of Trump's texts
- Putin signs bill requiring Russian-made software for electronic devices
- Flip-flopping Trump changes his mind about NATO, attacks French president for proclaiming it 'brain-dead'
- China suspends visits by US warships, sanctions NGOs in response to US signing Hong Kong bill
- Creeping annexation: Israel announces plan to double Jewish settler population in Hebron
- Trump's trade war with China may drag on past the 2020 election
- Lunacy: Bolsonaro claims actor DiCaprio funded Amazon forest fires
- NATO expansion towards Russian borders 'one of the potential threats' to us but Moscow remains ready to partner on 'actual challenges' - Putin
- Russian Defense Ministry lobs truth bomb at NYT propaganda mill over 'bombing of Syrian refugee camp'
- Best of the Web: Macron tells NATO Russia must come in from the Cold War
- Sudan factory explosion leaves scores of people dead & injured
- That tin foil hat gun prepper has solid math to back him up
- Gadhimai: Nepal's animal sacrifice festival goes ahead despite 'ban'
- Why are Ukrainian neo-Nazis joining the Hong Kong protests?
- Indian man thrashed, paraded naked on streets for trying to rape 4-year-old girl
- France's nationwide strike starts December 5th, set to be the biggest in decades
- '5G now America-free': China's Huawei assembles latest phones without US parts
- Watch as Hong Kong protester nearly kills 53 year old man with drain cover as he attempts to dismantle barricade
- Sweden's sexualized LGBT church altar is not 'inclusive,' it's driving people away from modern Christianity
- Claim: Climate change causes premature births
- Andy Ngo responds: Twitter punishes you for telling the truth
- Church of Sweden unveils altarpiece of paradise featuring gay couples and transgender serpent
- ISIS bride Lisa Smith arrested immediately after landing in Ireland with daughter
- Man arrested after 12yo schoolboy killed, five others injured following hit-and-run outside Essex, UK school
- Four arrested as India shocked by brutal gang-rape & murder of young vet - UPDATE: MP calls for 'public lynching' of suspects
- Indian rape crisis: Mother disowns accused gang-rapist son: 'Burn my son the same way she was burned'
- Economists forecast trouble: Rising food prices globally mean it's more and more expensive to eat
- China's African Swine Fever is now a global threat
- Mafia state: Assassination attempt on Kiev city councillor kills his 3-year-old son by mistake
- Terrorists afforded a second chance; victims get none
- George H. Walker Bush: The Bush family and the Mexican drug cartel
- Ostrich eggshell beads reveal 10,000 years of cultural interaction across Africa
- The Habsburg jaw: Facial deformity in royal dynasty linked to inbreeding
- How radar detected prehistoric footprints beneath White Sands National Monument
- Elizabeth I revealed as translator of historic Tacitus manuscript
- Ancient Egyptian High Priest hid mummies from grave robbers during Kingdom's decline
- 1,400 years ago Bamburgh Castle was center of 'Northumbrian enlightenment', hosting visitors from as far as North Africa
- The Harappan script: An enigma from the ancient world
- No humans needed: Neanderthals possibly responsible for their own extinction
- A 1970 law led to the mass sterilization of Native American women. That history still matters
- Long-lost overpainted portrait reveals young Queen Elizabeth I
- 8,000-year-old stone structure unearthed on Turkish island
- Best of the Web: 100 years ago, a gigantic meteor shook Michigan on Thanksgiving eve
- Divers discover fully intact medieval sword wedged in underwater stone in Bosnian river
- 7,000-year-old burial of female "shaman" in Sweden was one of the last hunter-gatherers
- Two lion cub mummies discovered in Egypt for the first time
- Were other humans the first victims of the sixth mass extinction?
- Flashback: The 'mosque to commerce' - ISLAMIC architectural features were incorporated into World Trade Center destroyed on 9/11
- US DOJ ignored allegations that Cheney's Halliburton paid bribes to obtain Venezuelan oil contracts
- Impact crater in Australia happened far more recently
- Researchers successfully create artificial neurons that behave like real ones
- Some say transhumanism may hold key to eternal life - but others correctly point out its problems and ethical dilemmas
- Scientists are playing sounds underwater to bring dead coral reefs back to life
- Climate change delusions are undermining science
- Stars seen slinging comets at Earth for the first time
- New circuit a step toward purely magnetic computers
- Amazonian tree with human-sized leaves finally Identified as new species
- Music therapy: Underwater loudspeakers could help restore damaged coral reefs
- Living in the Mootrix: Russian cows try out VR headsets to lighten their mood
- Researchers discover mysterious protein central to the functioning of DNA
- Astronomers locate a galaxy containing three supermassive black holes at the center
- How the sun affects temperatures on Earth: Interview with Professor Valentina Zharkova
- Best of the Web: Design from the beginning: It didn't take long for animals to master physics and engineering
- Surprising quantum effect discovered in exotic superconductor
- Global storms on Mars launch dust towers into the sky
- New type of transistor designed by engineering professor
- SOTT Focus: Draconian Climate Change Agenda: Back to The Medieval Green World
- One of CRISPR's inventors has called for controls on gene-editing technology
- 'Insect apocalypse' and light pollution: Is there a connection? New study says Yes
- Watch Russian military put another top secret "inspection" satellite into orbit
- Floods, landslides kill at least 132 in Kenya
- Typhoon Kammuri slams into Philippines, half-million people in evacuation centers, 17 killed - UPDATE
- 2 feet of new snow in Sierra, 6 feet in a week above Tahoe
- Ice Age Farmer Report: ONE-TWO PUNCH: 2020 Spring floods - #NoPlant20? - Farmers under surveillance
- 27 dead in Tamil Nadu, India after days of heavy rain
- Snow cover reaches early-December record in Lower 48 U.S. states after back-to-back storms
- Three people missing after giant 100ft sinkhole swallows up lorry and scooter in Guangzhou, China
- Shallow magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes off the coast of Chile
- Lightning bolt kills 5 footballers in Zambia
- 2 kids dead, 1 missing after truck swept away in Arizona flood
- Heavy snowfall in the Victoria Alps, Australia on second day of SUMMER - up to a FOOT of snow overnight
- Three rescuers killed in helicopter crash as major flash-flooding hits southeastern France for second week in a row
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Highest CO2 concentrations on record and coldest in Europe in decades
- Family escapes truck engulfed in flames after it was struck by lightning near Ottawa, Kansas
- Shallow 6.0-magnitude quake hits 60km east of Amatignak Island, Alaska
- 3 dead, hundreds displaced by floods and landslides after heavy rain in Sri Lanka - up to 9 inches in 24 hours
- Snowy howl: Blizzard strands 1,000 near Grand Canyon, delays Thanksgiving travelers - almost 2 feet of snow dumped
- Avalanche following heavy snowfall kills 3 shepherds in Pakistan
- Two Indian Army personnel killed in avalanche on Siachen glacier
- Winter storm blankets much of the U.S. in heavy snow
- ANOTHER large asteroid, discovered last week, to make Earth fly-by on Friday
- Best of the Web: Astronomers suspect 2016 meteor fireball event in Australia was caused by asteroid that had been 'captured' by Earth's gravity
- SOTT Focus: Volcanoes, Earthquakes And The 3,600 Year Comet Cycle
- Night sky lit up by apparent meteor over Camarillo, California
- Marlboro, New Jersey's late-night mysterious booms remain unexplained
- Flash of light, window-shaking boom heard in Peru, Illinois
- Mysterious 'fireball' streaks across Oregon sky, leaves cops scratching their heads
- 'Boom!' Sonoma Valley, California residents look to skies for answer following nocturnal noises
- Meteor fireball videoed over Lake Mendota, Wisconsin
- Gigantic, 500ft asteroid to fly past Earth on Monday & come back in 7 years
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over northern New England
- Meteor fireball lights up sky in Costa Del Sol, Spain
- More incoming: NASA detects three asteroids currently approaching Earth
- They just keep coming! NASA tracking THREE asteroids headed this way, two spotted just 2 days ago
- Kilkenny, Ireland early risers spot giant meteor fireball in the frosty sky
- Leonid meteor shower light up night sky with spectacular shooting stars
- Asteroid the size of the Great Pyramid could hit Earth in 2022
- Amateur Crimean astronomer discovers new comet in solar system: C2019V1 (Borisov)
- Spectacular meteor fireball caught on camera above St. Louis, Missouri - Event seen from across US Midwest
- Meteor fireball reported over France; seen in Switzerland, Germany
- Canadian firm launches class-action lawsuit against Bayer
- Study outlines concerns around natural psychoactive substances
- A wicked cocktail of corporate greed, social media and opioids is slashing US life expectancy rates
- Fight for the freedom to question vaccines
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: #38 - The Failed Medical System
- Google's smart city proposal may be hazardous to Toronto's health
- Novelist who wrote about 'vaccine deep state' dies - Rumors claim she was shot dead
- Why is toxic glyphosate still contaminating children's cereals?
- Canada: Data shows surgical objects left in patients on the rise
- Careless medical mistakes that have even cost people their lives
- 'There's something terribly wrong': Americans are dying young at alarming rates
- FDA shocking study: Cells used in vaccines contaminated with serious viruses including cancer
- Meat is crucial for feeding the planet, and going vegan is not more green, say scientists
- Nursery goes entirely vegan, but not everyone is happy
- HIV-positive sperm bank opens in New Zealand
- Flashback: Facebook bans all content on vaccine awareness, including ingredients, injury and industry collusion
- More polio cases are now caused by vaccine than by wild virus
- Cargill's GMO stevia hoodwinks consumers
- Not all LDL is the same: Current cholesterol guidelines are 'dangerously misleading'
- Three NHS workers die suddenly while working for same 'toxic' ambulance trust. Could 5G be related?
- SOTT Focus: Psychologists Explain How To Stop Overthinking Everything
- If memory serves, can it be trained? A new study offers hope
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Finding Meaning through Mythological Representations: Delving Further into Jordan Peterson's Maps of Meaning
- New dream study reveals nightmares help brain prepare for real anxiety-provoking situation
- How dancing gives your brain and mood a big boost
- Marcus Aurelius's utterly practical Stoic guide to inner freedom
- Ben Shapiro interviews David Berlinski on his new book, Human Nature
- Medical scientists take Near Death Experiences seriously now
- Sleepwalking is still a mystery to scientists
- SOTT Focus: Gratitude Heals: How a Neuroscientist Used His Research to Recover From Grief
- A whole branch of science turns out to be fake
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Reality and Implications of an Afterlife
- Excessive obsessing and rumination takes a toll on you physically and mentally
- You can learn anything if you understand how your brain works
- Music Therapy: Doctors are recommending music for a wide variety of conditions
- Is low-grade inflammation making you mentally sluggish?
- Being kind could help you live longer
- Ten habits that mentally strong people rely on
- Study: Autistic adults who were not diagnosed until later in life grew up believing they were 'bad people'
- Researchers find new class of neurons that map memories
- UFO hunter claims spike in sightings of 'snake-like objects' in US skies - speculation runs rampant
- Area 51 and CIA vets reveal what Cold War-era radar-tricking program has to do with recent UFO sightings
- Ontario, Canada: Internet puzzled by mysterious howls coming from the woods
- The secret séance rituals of America's largest Spiritualist community
- UFOs or satellites? A string of lights freak Hawaiians out
- 'Didn't match any known aircraft': Navy crew speaks out on 2004 UFO encounter, saw flying 'elongated egg' with 'phosphorus glow'
- 'Seinfeld' actor Charles Levin's death details leave Oregon police baffled
- Missing 411? Hiker found dead in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks
- David Paulides details 'Missing 411: The Hunted' in Edge of Wonder interview
- UFO? Strange 'rotating disc' caught on video by driver stuck in North Carolina traffic
- 'This is crazy': Mysterious UFO lights appear in nighttime skies of Bountiful, Utah
- UFO enthusiasts stabilize shaky 2008 video footage from Turkey
- New book on Elisa Lam case looks at evidence of police coverup and botched investigation
- Exploring the fourth dimension: Possible implications for consciousness and the paranormal
- Missing 411: 'Expert' hiker found dead at bottom of Appalachian Trail embankment
- 'UFO crashed after battle with red object in Australian sky', locals claim
- US Army announces agreement with To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science to study 'mystery materials' of unexplained origin
- Bigfoot prints found in western North Carolina?
- Mysterious rash of cattle mutilations in Oregon
- UFO? Lantern? Mysterious light seen on Lincolnshire, UK coast
- Smart cop: Indian police officer catches murder suspect by sending old photo, promising to marry him
- Stray dog found keeping abandoned newborn kittens warm on side of freezing road
- Shape-shifting reptilian overlords distance themselves from Prince Andrew
- Impeachment inquiry cancelled after five episodes due to dismal ratings
- "But I still get paid, right?" asked Prince Andrew
- 'Sums it up perfectly!' Donald Trump Jr uses 'Russian Slapping Champion' to mock Democrats & impeachment inquiry into his dad
- 'If elected, I will put AOC in charge of math' says Bernie
- Democrats make environmental commitment: Will use only 100% recycled talking points
- Poor choice of words! South Dakota spends nearly $500,000 on anti-meth ad campaign with tagline "Meth - We're On it"
- Kevin Spacey to play Prince Andrew in season 4 of 'The Crown'
- Derbyshire, UK: Swans are knocking on doors to demand food, and have taught cygnets to copy behaviour
- Prince Andrew: I couldn't have been interviewed by BBC Newsnight because I was at a Burger King in Swansea
- BREAKING: Epstein Island sold to wealthy Middle Eastern businessman Haadid Nahkil Muhssef
- Man tries filing for president in New Hampshire as 'Epstein Didn't Kill Himself'
- Arby's: If they can make meat from veggies, we can make veggies out of meat!
- Jingang, the horse who pretends to die when people try to ride him
- 'Best Covering For A Pedophile' category announced at Emmy Awards
- Millennial wishes for historical examples of socialism to study to see how it might turn out
- Cat-astrophe averted! Loyal Siamese cat saves 1 year old toddler from falling down stairs
- Bob the Tomato praised for being a fruit who identifies as a vegetable
Quote of the Day
For the great majority of mankind are satisfied with appearances, as though they were realities, and are often more influenced by the things that seem than by those that are.
Recent Comments
Els falsos profetes de la democràcia són nacions que torturen persones
The article is a necessary reminder, of what we would/should have said/ did say after the Warsaw Pact - that NATO is obsolete - and thereby shut...
We spend trillions upon trillions to 'protect' the West AND Israel* not from what a reasonable man would call a reasonable threat - the best we...
This is great, the CIA should busy themselves abroad instead of domestically.
And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not...