© Casmir Oduor/AFP via Getty Images



Around 17,000 were displaced and 11,000 livestock swept away by strong waters, government's spokesman Cyrus Oguna said. More than half of the country has been affected, according to Oguna.The rains have helped alleviate the drought conditions across the country that caused a food shortage and added to inflationary pressures, but have damaged infrastructure and farmland. Authorities are assessing the extent of destruction as they plan repairs, according to Oguna.The rains are above the average amounts recorded in past years,, Kenya Meteorological Department Deputy Director Bernard Chanzu said by phone. The rains are expected to continue through December.