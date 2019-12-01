Social Media

At least 3 people have died after heavy rain triggered a landslide in the Central Province of Sri Lanka.The landslide occurred in Walapane, about 17 km north east of the city of Nuwara Eliya, on 30 November, 2019. One person is thought to be missing.Further heavy rain of up to 150mm is likely, according to Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology. Strong winds of up to 80 km/h are also possible., in particular in Batticaloa and Ampara in Eastern Province. and Mannar in Northern Province. Almost 570 people have moved to safe locations after flooding in Batticaloa District.Roads have been blocked at several locations due to landslides or flooding.Sri Lanka's Irrigation Department said that the flood gates of at least 10 reservoirs have been opened.DMC has urged the public to pay close attention to the weather forecasts and to be vigilant about the disasters in the area to minimize the damages caused by inclement weather.