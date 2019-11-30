© Government of Malaysia



SEMENTARA itu pemandangan dari udara pagi ini menunjukkan situasi tegang di Kampung Lampu Kuala Besut ekoran banjir tahap sederhana sedang meluncuri kawasan ini pic.twitter.com/1Aru9wEZpI — HAZIQ ASYRAF JR (@Haziq_Escobar) November 30, 2019



Banjir berlaku di Kg. La Ulu Besut, Terengganu

Pada 29/11/2019 pic.twitter.com/mzdGY3A3Xi — Maseroh B. Mohd Nor (@Roy5103Ak) November 29, 2019



Flooding in Terengganu State in eastern Peninsular Malaysia has displaced over 2,000 people according to disaster agencies.Floods hit the area after heavy rainfall from 27 November. Parts of Besut District recorded as much asA total of 2,296 people from 648 families have been evacuated to relief centres in the districts of Besut (1,148 people), Setiu (553), Hulu Terengganu (112) and Dungun (483).They are being given temporary shelter at 40 flood relief centres which have been opened in four districts, with 21 of the centres in Besut.