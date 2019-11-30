Floods hit the area after heavy rainfall from 27 November. Parts of Besut District recorded as much as 400mm of rain in 24 hours on 29 November. The Besut river in the district exceeded danger levels on 29 November, standing at 35.20 metres (danger mark is 35m) near Keruak. The Dungun in Kuala Jengai was also above the danger mark (21 metres), standing at 22.45 metres as of 30 November, 2019.
A total of 2,296 people from 648 families have been evacuated to relief centres in the districts of Besut (1,148 people), Setiu (553), Hulu Terengganu (112) and Dungun (483).
They are being given temporary shelter at 40 flood relief centres which have been opened in four districts, with 21 of the centres in Besut.
Social Media
SEMENTARA itu pemandangan dari udara pagi ini menunjukkan situasi tegang di Kampung Lampu Kuala Besut ekoran banjir tahap sederhana sedang meluncuri kawasan ini pic.twitter.com/1Aru9wEZpI— HAZIQ ASYRAF JR (@Haziq_Escobar) November 30, 2019
Banjir berlaku di Kg. La Ulu Besut, Terengganu— Maseroh B. Mohd Nor (@Roy5103Ak) November 29, 2019
Pada 29/11/2019 pic.twitter.com/mzdGY3A3Xi