"You've never seen a Thanksgiving like that before," reads the opening line of an Albuquerque Journal article dated Nov 28.(solar minimum of cycle 16), when a comparatively mammothaccumulated by mid-day Thursday at the Albuquerque International Sunport, said Alyssa Clements, meteorologist for the NWS.By noon, the city had already easily recorded its snowiest Thanksgiving in history.Furthermore, the airport -the city's official climate site- actually had one of the lower snowfall accumulations recorded in Albuquerque, Clements added. The entire city was in fact blanketed withof snow, with several locations on the West Side recording, while the area around Academy and Tramway registered a staggeringof snowfall by Thanksgiving afternoon.Clements said much of the state of New Mexico received historic snow totals this week.Sandia Park received, Glorieta over, and Santa Fereports cachevalleydaily.com of global warming goodness fell at KVNU's weather reporting station by Thursday afternoon — the station's previous record snow total for November 28 was thethat accumulated back in 1975 (solar minimum of cycle 20).Furthermore, surrounding areas saw upwards of, for example, recorded an historicof early-season snow on Thursday, according to the NWS.Heavy snow in Utah is expected to continue through Black Friday, the busiest shopping day of the year.of unseasonable snow was reported in parts of the Antelope Valley on Thursday. Over the last two days, Lancaster has received, while Palmdale measured an historic, say the the NWS, adding that a weather spotter also reportedin Pearblossom., such as Apple Valley and Hesperia.As we've said time and time again here at Electroverse, areas likeand theare warming -slightly- butno one lives up there so quite frankly, who cares, andthese, identified by NASA in their 'Maunder Minimum Temperature Reconstruction Map' (other regions include the North Atlantic, Iceland and the southern tip of Greenland):"But what about a melting Arctic and the consequences for sea level rise," I hear your inner-alarmist cry. Well, again, a non-issue — at least 90% of the planet's ice is safely locked up in Antarctica which, for as long as we can tell, has been steadily advancing, comfortably offsetting the comparatively tiny losses observed at its northern cousin.Don't be fooled by bogus political ideologies — the lower-latitudes -where us humans reside- are refreezing in line withEven NASA has recently revealed this upcoming solar cycle (25) will be " the weakest of the past 200 years ," and they've correlated previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here