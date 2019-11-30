Earth Changes
Hundreds of Thanksgiving snowfall records smashed across the United States
Electroverse
Fri, 29 Nov 2019 07:30 UTC
The Albuquerque area smashed its previous Thanksgiving snowfall record of 1.5 inches, set way back in 1934 (solar minimum of cycle 16), when a comparatively mammoth 3.9 inches accumulated by mid-day Thursday at the Albuquerque International Sunport, said Alyssa Clements, meteorologist for the NWS.
By noon, the city had already easily recorded its snowiest Thanksgiving in history.
Furthermore, the airport -the city's official climate site- actually had one of the lower snowfall accumulations recorded in Albuquerque, Clements added. The entire city was in fact blanketed with 6+ inches of snow, with several locations on the West Side recording 7 inches, while the area around Academy and Tramway registered a staggering 8 inches of snowfall by Thanksgiving afternoon.
Clements said much of the state of New Mexico received historic snow totals this week.
Sandia Park received 12 inches, Glorieta over 9 inches, and Santa Fe 8 inches.
UTAH
"Friends and neighbors came together on Thursday for more than a turkey dinner, but to help each other dig out after a record-breaking early-season snowstorm," reports cachevalleydaily.com.
13 inches of global warming goodness fell at KVNU's weather reporting station by Thursday afternoon — the station's previous record snow total for November 28 was the 4.5 inches that accumulated back in 1975 (solar minimum of cycle 20).
Furthermore, surrounding areas saw upwards of 20 inches — Clarkston, for example, recorded an historic 26 inches of early-season snow on Thursday, according to the NWS.
Heavy snow in Utah is expected to continue through Black Friday, the busiest shopping day of the year.
CALIFORNIA
The Thanksgiving snowstorm also produced rare and significant amounts of snow in California's high desert region.
8 inches of unseasonable snow was reported in parts of the Antelope Valley on Thursday. Over the last two days, Lancaster has received 5 inches, while Palmdale measured an historic 3+ inches, say the the NWS, adding that a weather spotter also reported 7 inches in Pearblossom.
Rare November snow was also settling in some Inland Empire desert communities, such as Apple Valley and Hesperia.
ALASKA
Also worth noting, the Alaskan Municipality of Anchorage just recorded its warmest Thanksgiving in over a decade — however, that is to be expected during a decent into a period of prolonged cooling.
As we've said time and time again here at Electroverse, areas like Alaska and the Arctic are warming -slightly- but 1) no one lives up there so quite frankly, who cares, and 2) these far-northern regions of the planet are expected to warm during periods of global cooling, identified by NASA in their 'Maunder Minimum Temperature Reconstruction Map' (other regions include the North Atlantic, Iceland and the southern tip of Greenland):
Don't be fooled by bogus political ideologies — the lower-latitudes -where us humans reside- are refreezing in line with historically low solar activity.
Even NASA has recently revealed this upcoming solar cycle (25) will be "the weakest of the past 200 years," and they've correlated previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Comment: Martin Armstrong Warns Of The Coming "Big Freeze"
See also: