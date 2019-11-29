Heavy snow blanketed the Antelope Valley as a Thanksgiving storm hitThursday.as more than three inches covered the region."So we wake up, we look outside the window, and there's just snow. It's wild. It's crazy," said 16-year-old Christopher Romero.Romero says he's never seen his Palmdale home covered in snow.The snow was a welcome sight for him."It makes everything more special," he said. "It gives you the Christmas vibes like you see in the movies.""I was surprised. I've never seen anything like this at all. It's too much," said Brandon Swan, who lives in Palmdale. "I was sliding on the freeway coming in here."It was slow going on Highway 14, but Caltrans managed to keep it open through the storm.Snow was a problem elsewhere in Southern California. Along the northbound 14 Freeway, heavy snow started falling around Escondido Summit. The California Highway Patrol carefully reopened the 5 Freeway through the snow-covered Grapevine after closing it for about two hours Thursday evening.