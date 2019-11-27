© Ruptly

© REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Up to 5,000 tractors descended upon the German capital on Tuesday to protest the government's latest agricultural policies and environmental protection regulations which farmers claim are too restrictive.German authorities estimate somewhere in the region ofentered Berlin in a slow-moving convoy, bringing the capital to a relative standstill at certain points. The protesters eventually gathered at Berlin's iconic landmark Brandenburg Gate.Chancellor Angela Merkel's government made the proposals back in Septemberto better protect the country's insect populations, while also placing limits on the use of fertilizers to protect Germany's groundwater.Disgruntled farmersWhile Merkel agreed in principle and talks are scheduled to begin at the start of December, these are not the first such protests by farmers in recent weeks.