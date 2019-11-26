sinkhole
A warning to Kuala Lumpur drivers: a third sinkhole has appeared in the city center this week (albeit somewhat less impressive than its cohorts), this time along Jalan Dewan Bahasa Pustaka.

City hall (DBKL) officials have blamed the relatively small patch of collapsed pavement on burst underground water pipes.

DBKL took to their Facebook account to warn commuters of potential delays along the stretch of road leading towards the intersection of Jalan Loke Yew and Hang Tuah. Drivers wanting to get to Jalan Imbi have been advised to use the overpass while repairs are being carried out.

Three sinkholes have appeared throughout the city in as many days, with the first reported on Sunday night after it dramatically swallowed up a woman's Perodua Myvi as she drove near Stadium Merdeka. No one was injured in the incident, which left a three-meter hole along Jalan Maharajalela.

A second sinkhole appeared along an upmarket stretch of Jalan Pinang yesterday, in the heart of KL's Golden Triangle business and shopping area, causing major traffic delays in an already very congested area.

According to DBKL's Facebook account, the hole has since been filled.

All three of the current sinkholes are within close proximity to the massive sinkhole that wreaked havoc on city traffic in 2014 after it appeared during the construction of the city's MRT network.

Source: Coconuts