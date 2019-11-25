Kereta terperosok dalam lubang akibat tanah mendaphttps://t.co/wnLpFeswFh



It's not every day a giant hole opens up in the ground to swallow us whole, but it would scare most people to think about the injuries an incident like that could cause.On Sunday (Nov 25), a woman in Kuala Lumpur was fortunate to escape unscathed, after her yellow Perodua Myvi fell into a sinkhole that opened up in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.According to Bernama, the 42-year-old woman was driving along Jalan Maharajalela in the direction of Jalan Loke Yew when a sinkhole opened up on the road.Citing Kuala Lumpur Traffic Enforcement and Investigation head ACP Zulkefly Yahya, the state news agency reported that the ground sunk in at around 11.35pm on Sunday, causing the car to fall in head first.A 3 sq m hole was found at the scene.The car was later lifted out, with some visible damage on its front bumper.The rest of the car, including its windscreen, did not appear damaged.