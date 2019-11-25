Colchester Council is set to phase out the use of "dangerous" herbicides... but the move could cost the authority an extra £80,000 a year.The authority's conservation and environmental sustainability task and finish group is recommending the council's cabinet approve plans to stop using glyphosates.Areas where there is a high risk of human contact will be prioritised and the frequency of weed control measures could be scaled back in a bid to encourage biodiversity.He said: "I am very pleased this is happening as currently this dangerous chemical is sprayed near to children's playgrounds."Colchester Green Party's Glyphosate Working Group presented a full report on this to the Cabinet. I welcome the positive approach by the current council leader Mark Cory to this issue but we must ensure it happens and a herbicide free alternative such as Foamstream is used."It is now for Essex County Council who also spray glyphosates in Colchester to follow this lead."If the recommendation is approved by cabinet the council will also work with other authorities, organisations and companies to encourage them to also stop using glyphosates.In July Colchester Council unanimously voted to declare a climate emergency.