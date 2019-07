Glyphosate is killing New Brunswick's deer

Dissent crushed to protect New Brunswick's glyphosate addictionWildlife biologist Rod Cumberland has been fired from the Maritime College of Forest Technology ( MCFT ) in New Brunswick, Canada.A June 20 letter from the college lists several reasons for his dismissal. But the college's former director, Gerald Redmond, says the real reason is Cumberland's critical stance towards the use of glyphosate in forestry. "There is no other explanation," Redmond told the National Observer.Redmond says Cumberland should definitely be reinstated. "Rod Cumberland is one of the finest, most experienced and professional wildlife biologists that I have had the pleasure to know and work with. On top of that, he is an incredible educator and communicator."The Canadian Association of University Teachers, which represents 77,000 academics across Canada, has condemned the dismissal of both teachers, saying it appeared to show the college had "violated their academic freedom and their basic right to due process".But Cumberland and Redmond are not the only experts in New Brunswick whose dismissals have been linked to concerns about glyphosate.It was subsequently reported that New Brunswick's Health Department had "concluded 'a satisfactory agreement' that was legally consistent with other instances of dismissal without cause". But they refused to make Dr Cleary's actual severance terms public. Eventually, after Radio-Canada took them to court, they were forced to disclose that they had paid her $720,000 (equivalent to over half a million US dollars).Mario Levesque, a political science professor at Mount Allison University, said the size of the settlement could help explain why the government had tried to keep it secret. He told CBC News,Eilish Cleary's willingness to speak out on controversial public health issues was well known. In 2012, she had produced a report that drew attention to the "social and community health risks" related to fracking. The provincial government considered keeping the report secret but eventually agreed to publish it.And that kind of outspoken dissent is "rare" in New Brunswick, according to an article in Le Monde Diplomatique: "Teachers, civil servants and politicians fear reprisals; some have been intimidated."The article, published earlier this year, gives both Rod Cumberland and Tom Beckley, a professor of forestry at the University of New Brunswick, as examples of experts who have come "under pressure when analysing the impact of this weedkiller on local fauna and the lack of transparency in the provincial government's management of forests".And when the chief medical officer was sacked, the leader of New Brunswick's New Democratic Party pointed out that "silencing New Brunswick's most prominent government scientist" sent a clear signal: "We cannot expect civil servants to do their job when even prominent public officials like Dr Cleary are muzzled."Although there was an attempt to keep the report under wraps, when it was finally published, it contained no details as to who had been involved in its preparation.When New Brunswick contracted Ritter to help with the report, they would have known exactly what they were getting. He is well known for downplaying the dangers of pesticides. Indeed, when he was working for the federal regulator Health Canada in the early 1980s, he even vouched for the safety of 2,4,5-T - the dioxin-laced component of Agent Orange.About 85% of New Brunswick is forested and forestry is said to be "the economic backbone of the province".New Brunswick has permitted four forestry firms to lease out its immense tracts of public (Crown) forest, with J.D. Irving Ltd being the biggest licensee. The Irvings are one of Canada's wealthiest families and have been called "Canada's robber barons". Their level of control in New Brunswick is such that Bruce Livesey calls it a "company province".When Cumberland started going public with his findings, it helped galvanize opposition to glyphosate spraying in New Brunswick. As a result, says Livesey, Cumberland "became a primary target of the forest industry and its supporters. Since at least 2014, J.D. Irving and other forest companies, along with provincial and federal government officials, have tried to discredit Cumberland."Livesey quotes Lois Corbett of the Conservation Council as saying, "If your business is about making money out of pulp and paper products, and the widespread use of glyphosate, then Rod is a problem for you. If you're a corporate guy, you would ask 'Why don't we just fire the guy?'"Needless to say, the Maritime College of Forest Technology's board is dominated by "corporate guys" from forest companies, including J.D. Irving.Postscript: The corporate control in New Brunswick is so blatant that it has made headlines even outside of Canada. But the problem of corporate capture goes far wider than the issue of a "company province".Similarly, when in 2011 Ontario decided to investigate the health risks associated with the use of Agent Orange in Canada, it appointed Ritter to oversee the investigation. But as a leading member of Ontario's Legislative assembly asked In 1994, while still at Health Canada, Ritter took a leave of absence during which he testified for industry that Monsanto's genetically engineered cattle drug rBGH was "clearly and emphatically" a "safe product". He was accused by whistleblowers within Health Canada of pressuring them to approve rBGH despite their many misgivings.Ritter's industry-friendly approach reflects a far wider problem, according to one of those whistleblowers, the late Shiv Chopra. Chopra recounted in his autobiography how at an interview for a change of post at Health Canada, he was asked, "Suppose you are selected for this post, whom would you consider to be your client?" Chopra replied, "The public, of course." The interviewer said, "No, it is the industry."Chopra titled his autobiography Corrupt to the Core , as that was his eventual judgement on the extent of Health Canada's corporate capture.Chopra's book was written several years after he and two fellow whistleblowers had been sacked for insubordination. They too were outspoken experts deeply committed to the public good - just like those sacked in New Brunswick.