Roundup Is Far From Harmless

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma 4

Impairing your body's ability to produce fully functioning proteins 5

Inhibiting the shikimate pathway (found in gut bacteria)Interfering with the function of cytochrome P450 enzymes, required for activation of vitamin D and the creation of nitric oxide Chelating important minerals 6

Disrupting sulfate synthesis and transport 7

Interfering with the synthesis of aromatic amino acids and methionine, resulting in folate and neurotransmitter shortages 8

Disrupting your microbiome by acting as an antibiotic 9

Impairing methylation pathways 10

Inhibiting pituitary release of thyroid stimulating hormone, which can lead to hypothyroidism11,12

Monsanto Papers Reveal Company's Efforts to Squash Evidence of Carcinogenicity

create a comprehensive narrative of corporate malfeasance and collusion with U.S. regulatory agencies

"The documents reveal Monsanto-sponsored ghostwriting of articles published in toxicology journals and the lay media, interference in the peer review process, behind-the-scenes influence on retraction and the creation of a so-called academic website as a front for the defense of Monsanto products ...

The use of third-party academics in the corporate defense of glyphosate reveals that this practice extends beyond the corruption of medicine and persists in spite of efforts to enforce transparency in industry manipulation."

What About the 800 Studies Showing Glyphosate Is Safe?

Corrupted Science

After nearly a decade of strife, the EPA decided to go against the findings of its own toxicologists and declared glyphosate was not likely to be a human carcinogen.

Monsanto Never Did Necessary Cancer Testing

How Monsanto Derailed EPA Action Following IARC's Ruling

How Monsanto Killed Safety Assessment by US Health Department

Monsanto's Toxic Legacy Remains

While the Monsanto name has been retired,

"Monsanto effectively made a business out of poisoning people, and getting away with it," Wisner says.

"For the last 20 or 30 years, Monsanto has engaged in a systematic and deliberate campaign to attack any science that says their product is not safe, and to attack any scientist that has the courage to say something. They have a corporate culture that has zero interest in safety. It has only an interest in maintaining the ability of them to sell this product."