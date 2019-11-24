© Unknown

Paul Antonopoulos is a Research Fellow at the Center for Syncretic Studies. He has an MA in International Relations and is interested in Great Power Rivalry as well as the International Relations and Political Economy of the Middle East and Latin America.

US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien rejected the idea of ​​Ukraine joining NATO, which could lead to a direct conflict with Russia."I do not think that NATO as a whole is attractive to accept Ukraine and enter into a direct conflict with Russia," the adviser said.O'Brien emphasized that "the West does not want a conflict with Russia" and "NATO was founded to prevent that conflict," he claimed.On the other hand, the US Homeland Security consultant has indicated that his country will continue to support Ukraine in its fight with Russia .Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is not part of the Ukrainian internal conflict that erupted in 2014 following a violent change of government.Since April 2014, the Ukrainian Army has carried out a military operation against militias in the east of its territory, where the popular republics of Donetsk and Lugansk have proclaimed themselves independent in response to the institutional collapse in the country - which Kiev did not accept.The Minsk Accords, signed in September 2014 and February 2015 with the mediation of Russia, Germany and France, laid the groundwork for a political settlement of the conflict, but have not resulted in the cessation of violence to date.The three mediating countries offered the Ukrainian government to facilitate direct negotiations with the Donetsk and Lugansk militias to end the crisis and restore peace.Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that "it is not clear whether Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will be able to act successfully to ensure full separation of forces in eastern Ukraine."According to him, the solution of the situation in the Ukrainian region taken by conflicts "depends on it".