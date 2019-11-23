Nebraska wildlife officials say a woman was attacked and severely injured by a deer in south-central Nebraska this week.The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says in a news release Friday that the woman was doing chores alone outside in an area near Guide Rock when she was attacked. She was discovered some time later and taken to a hospital about 130 miles away in Lincoln. Her name and medical condition were not released Friday.The commission says a conservation officer later shot and killed the mule deer buck suspected in the attack. He said the animal showed no fear of him.Officials say deer attacks on humans occur for a variety of reasons, including bucks becoming more aggressive during rutting season.Source: AP