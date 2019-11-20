© Getty



Two men have died after the car they were driving filled up with scorching hot water after a sinkhole swallowed them in Russia.The pair were trapped in the vehicle in Penza and died "almost immediately" when 75C water sprayed the car.A burst hot water pipe under a car park was seen as the cause of the horror.Distressing images show the car being pulled out of the sinkhole as hot steam from the opening can be seen rising.The local Ministry of Emergencies said:Sadly people were killed."A journalist from Penza Vzglyad local news website said: "Another car drove over the same spot minutes before the accident."The driver noticed ground beginning to steam - and quickly drove off. Then these two men came."What a horrendous way to die - one moment you are driving a car, the next underground drowning in hot water," said one woman.