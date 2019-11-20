waterspout
The weather forecast for Dubrovnik for the next two days looks less than promising to say the least. Gale force southerly winds, torrential rain and overcast skies will make sure that locals and tourists will have an umbrella within sight at all times.

Just last week an amazing storm hit the whole Dubrovnik region and one of the extreme weather phenomena was a huge waterspout that appeared between Dubrovnik and Zupa over the Adriatic Sea.

This video of last week's waterspout was sent to us by a reader and shows the sheer height and power of nature. Could we see similar sights over the next two days? The weather conditions would suggest maybe.