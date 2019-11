© HHI

. The record wave was recorded on Tuesday at around 4 pm near the small island of Sveti Andrija near Dubrovnik., whilst the significant wave height (SWH or Hs) = 4.75m (sea state 6) and period T = 10s. The wave came from the direction = 167.1°," the Institute said.The Civil Protection Directorate announced on Wednesday morning that the storms had affected almost the entire coast from Dubrovnik to Istria and fortunately there were no injuries.Flooding was recorded in Split, Rovinj, Porec and many other places along the coast. The storm hit the county yesterday morning, tearing down pine trees in National Park Mljet NP, and there were landslides also reported. Power poles and trees in several settlements collapsed.Winds exceeded 140 km / h in the Dubrovnik area, and 134.28 km / h was recorded at the official DHMZ weather station on Marjan in Split, Dalmacija Danas reported.The two strongest Jugo winds were recorded on November 24, 1987 (138.60 km / h) and on February 1, 1986 (149.04 km / h).Rest of article here