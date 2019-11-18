"The maximum wave height (Hmax) was 10.87m, whilst the significant wave height (SWH or Hs) = 4.75m (sea state 6) and period T = 10s. The wave came from the direction = 167.1°," the Institute said.
The Civil Protection Directorate announced on Wednesday morning that the storms had affected almost the entire coast from Dubrovnik to Istria and fortunately there were no injuries.
Flooding was recorded in Split, Rovinj, Porec and many other places along the coast. The storm hit the county yesterday morning, tearing down pine trees in National Park Mljet NP, and there were landslides also reported. Power poles and trees in several settlements collapsed.
Winds exceeded 140 km / h in the Dubrovnik area, and 134.28 km / h was recorded at the official DHMZ weather station on Marjan in Split, Dalmacija Danas reported. This was the third highest Jugo wind speed in Split officially recorded in the last 60 years.
The two strongest Jugo winds were recorded on November 24, 1987 (138.60 km / h) and on February 1, 1986 (149.04 km / h).
Comment: Extreme winter storms and wave heights have been increasing over the last 70 years in the Western Europe