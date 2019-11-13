The mayor of Venice is poised to declare a state of emergency after the city was hit by the highest tide in more than 50 years, with another surge expected to cause further destruction on Wednesday.
Flooding in the lagoon city reached the second-highest level ever in the wake of the "aqua alta", or high waters, which hit 1.87 metres on Tuesday night amid heavy rain. La Stampa reported that two people had died. One elderly man was electrocuted after his home was flooded, causing a short circuit, on the island of Pellestrina, and the body of another man was found in his home.
Flooding in Venice, Italy this morning 12th November! Report Marcis Ziemins #severeweather #floods #extremeweather pic.twitter.com/W4jTFmjsQQ— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) November 12, 2019
More than 85% of the city was flooded on Tuesday night. The highest level ever recorded was 1.98 metres (78 in) in 1966. A further wave is expected to reach 1.60 metres on Wednesday, Ansa reported.
Significant flooding in Venice, Italy this morning 12th November! Thanks to Kristaps. Bankis ig #severeweather #floods #extremeweather pic.twitter.com/sMDE2JQ7bS— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) November 12, 2019