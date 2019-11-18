Comment: Oh boy. The idea that someone can improve their athletic performance (or literally any performance) by going vegan is in for a rude awakening at some point. Recent "documentary" by James Cameron and The Arnold, The Game Changers is a dangerous propaganda piece trying to convince people that they will be better athletes by avoiding animal products. Be prepared to see a glut of "super-athletes" in the future, if they try to go the vegan road.
Kyrie Irving
This Brooklyn Nets star (who was crowned one of PETA's Most Beautiful Vegans of 2019!) is thrilled by what going vegan has done for his body and stamina.
Chris Paul
The nine-time NBA All-Star is a Beyond Meat ambassador and told the Houston Chronicle that he gave up eating animals in the summer of 2019.
Comment: Beyond Meat is a fake meat company offering highly processed chemical concoctions designed to fool your eyes and mouth into thinking it's eating meat. There is nothing healthy about it. He might as well be an ambassador for a fast food joint.
Wilson Chandler
The Brooklyn Nets forward, who played credits his plant-based eating with improving his overall quality of life.
DeAndre Jordan
There must be something in the New York City water, because Jordan is yet another Brooklyn Nets player living his best vegan life. The 6-foot, 11-inch center is also a Beyond Meat investor and attended the premiere of the vegan documentary The Game Changers.
JaVale McGee
Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee lost 20 pounds after going vegan and became more agile on the court, thanks to his compassionate, healthy lifestyle.
Filling your plate with meat, milk, cheese, yogurt, and eggs could be a recipe for heart disease, obesity, cancer, diabetes, and even impotence. Leading health experts agree that going vegan is the single best thing that we can do for ourselves and our families — not to mention animals and the environment.
Comment: Lies and propaganda.
Healthy vegan lifestyles support good health and provide protection against numerous diseases, including some of our country's biggest killers: heart disease, cancer, and strokes.
Do these pro ballers have you inspired?
Comment: The sad thing about all this is that these NBA players are being lied to and are in-turn passing on the lies to the kids who look up to them. As was said in the opening comment, these players likely have a rude awakening coming to them. It could take years, and they may never be able to tie a drop in their performance, athletic or otherwise, to the change they made in their diets.
See also: