© Erik Drost
During both the off-season and their time on the court, NBA players are looking for the best way to get their bodies in top shape while maintaining energy and performance at optimal levels. More and more professional tough guys are realizing that choosing vegan is the way to go. And animals are winning because of it. Here are five players who have recently ditched meat and dairy "products" — and are therefore on the road to peak physical performance:


Comment: Oh boy. The idea that someone can improve their athletic performance (or literally any performance) by going vegan is in for a rude awakening at some point. Recent "documentary" by James Cameron and The Arnold, The Game Changers is a dangerous propaganda piece trying to convince people that they will be better athletes by avoiding animal products. Be prepared to see a glut of "super-athletes" in the future, if they try to go the vegan road.


Kyrie Irving

This Brooklyn Nets star (who was crowned one of PETA's Most Beautiful Vegans of 2019!) is thrilled by what going vegan has done for his body and stamina.


Chris Paul

The nine-time NBA All-Star is a Beyond Meat ambassador and told the Houston Chronicle that he gave up eating animals in the summer of 2019.


Comment: Beyond Meat is a fake meat company offering highly processed chemical concoctions designed to fool your eyes and mouth into thinking it's eating meat. There is nothing healthy about it. He might as well be an ambassador for a fast food joint.



Wilson Chandler

The Brooklyn Nets forward, who played credits his plant-based eating with improving his overall quality of life.


DeAndre Jordan

There must be something in the New York City water, because Jordan is yet another Brooklyn Nets player living his best vegan life. The 6-foot, 11-inch center is also a Beyond Meat investor and attended the premiere of the vegan documentary The Game Changers.


JaVale McGee

Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee lost 20 pounds after going vegan and became more agile on the court, thanks to his compassionate, healthy lifestyle.


Filling your plate with meat, milk, cheese, yogurt, and eggs could be a recipe for heart disease, obesity, cancer, diabetes, and even impotence. Leading health experts agree that going vegan is the single best thing that we can do for ourselves and our families — not to mention animals and the environment.


Comment: Lies and propaganda.


Healthy vegan lifestyles support good health and provide protection against numerous diseases, including some of our country's biggest killers: heart disease, cancer, and strokes.

Do these pro ballers have you inspired?