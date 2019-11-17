© GETTY



What can kindness do for you? Give you a warm glow perhaps, or a feeling of well-being? While that may be true, scientists and academics at a new research centre say it can do much more - it can extend your life.The staff at UCLA's Bedari Kindness institute are ready for the jokes."We look at the scientific point of view. We aren't sitting around in circles, holding hands. We're talking about the psychology, the biology, of positive social interactions," says Daniel Fessler, the institute's inaugural director.Ahead of World Kindness Day this week, what does it actually mean to be kind - and why is it important?This is what the experts want to examine. And they are deadly serious about it. After all, it could be a matter of life and death, they say.Mr Fessler's work has looked at how people can be motivated to be kind simply by witnessing acts of kindness - and working out who is affected by this "contagious kindness".," he says. "Both domestically in the United States and around the world,."And unkindness, on the other hand, is "intolerant beliefs, the lack of valuation of others' welfare".It's something familiar to anyone who's experienced trolling on social media.While the practice is "nothing new", Mr Fessler says "".The institute was founded thanks to a $20m (£16m) grant from the Bedari Foundation, set up by philanthropists Jennifer and Matthew Harris.Based in UCLA's social sciences department, it aims to help both members of the public and also to inspire leaders.Mr Harris says research was needed "to understand why kindness can be so scarce in this modern world" and to "bridge the divide between science and spirituality".Some of the projects at the institute include:It is also providing students with mindfulness training, and those in underserved Los Angeles communities.Mr Fessler says that it's known that bad stress - the kind where you can't do anything about a challenging situation, as opposed to the "good" stress from challenging but satisfying activities, like rock climbing - is bad for you.," he says.."Even seemingly trivial interactions, like a barista at a coffee shop smiling and asking how you are, can improve people's wellbeing."Engaging in kindness, contemplating how you can be kind to others, lowers blood pressure. It has therapeutic benefits," he says. "There are benefits for treating depression and anxiety."Columbia University doctor Kelli Harding has been examining the phenomenon in her recent book, The Rabbit Effect.She says: "."Explaining the title of her book, she says: "I heard about this study of rabbits, back in the 1970s. One set had better outcomes and they wanted to find out what was going on. It turned out the rabbits doing better were under the care of one really kind researcher."As a doctor, I was absolutely shocked. It felt like there was an urgent message."Kindness, she says, can "turn a lot around and help people navigate things in their world".s, she says."There are so many ways to foster kindness to ourselves and to others. In the workplace, at school and at home, being compassionate leads to better outcomes," she says. "In medicine, the technology may be getting better but you can never replicate the kindness of a supportive caregiver. The connection between mental health and physical health is so critical."Darnell Hunt, dean of the UCLA social sciences division, said he wanted the institute to be an antidote "in the midst of current world politics, violence and strife", that is "rooted in serious academic work"."I think we're living in a time where there's a direct need to step back and explore the things that make us human and that have the potential to lead to more humane societies," he says. "We are living in a moment of political polarisation in the United States and elsewhere, with increased urbanisation leading to less direct interactions between people.", he says - but we are still trying to understand the mechanisms of kindness."It's not a case of us being here in an ivory tower. We want to translate this research into how people in the real world can use this to create policy and make a difference.", he says."We are in one of the most diverse states in a diverse country. A lot of problems in LA echo problems elsewhere in the world. If you can solve them here, we can see what can be done around the world."