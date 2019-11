Many over-50s who were diagnosed with autism late in life had grown up believing they were bad people, according to a new study published in the journal Health Psychology and Behavioural Medicine.Researchers from Anglia Ruskin University interviewed nine adults about their experiences of being diagnosed with autism in their 50s. The participants were aged between 52 and 54.Participants also highlighted the lack of support available to adults with a new diagnosis.It is thought to be the first study of its kind that examines the phenomenon of receiving a diagnosis exclusively in middle age.Dr Steven Stagg, Senior Lecturer in Psychology at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) and lead author of the study, said:"Clinicians and health workers need to be aware of the possible signs of autism. Often people are diagnosed with depression, anxiety or other mental health conditions and the autism is missed. More work also needs to be done to support older people after they receive a diagnosis."Open access "Living with autism without knowing: receiving a diagnosis in later life". Steven D. Stagg and Hannah Belcher.Health Psychology and Behavioural Medicine doi: 10.1080/21642850.2019.1684920