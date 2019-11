© Gary Hershorn/Getty



Daylight saving time (DST) officially ended in the United States at 2 a.m. on November 3, but three neurologists at Vanderbilt University say that the practice should be totally done away with permanently.Drs. Beth A. Malow, Olivia J. Veatch and Kanika Bagai collaborated on a piece published in JAMA Neurology on Monday that brought evidence of the detrimental effects of DST on the brain, citing specifically the negative impact it may have on circadian rhythms, the internal clock that regulates the body's sleep-wake cycle."While it is important to recognize that this study only involved 40 students and was limited to the week following the DST transition," the authors wrote, "an American Academy of Sleep Medicine consensus statement has recommended 8 to 10 hours of sleep for adolescents on a regular basis."All in all, the benefits don't outweigh the risks."Based on these data, we advocate for the elimination of transitions to DST," the authors wrote.Daylight saving time has certainly not always existed, nor does it lack opponents.Scholars of American history (and fans of the 2004 Nicholas Cage thriller, National Treasure ) may recall that it was inventor and founding father Benjamin Franklin who first introduced the idea of daylight saving time in the 1780s. However, as CNN reported , the practice did not begin to be implemented widely in the United States until 1966, following the passage of the Uniform Time Act.Further, the neurologists' professional opinion may be good news for Americans, most of whom, according to a recent poll, oppose the yearly hour-switching that daylight saving time necessitates.