This has been made plainly clear by the way Ronan Farrow's reporting of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was covered (or not covered) by NBC, and the way that same network then pounced on the accusations against Brett Kavanaugh, which were unsubstantiated at best. Further corroboration of this problem is most evident with the lack of any mainstream reporting on Jeffrey Epstein's underage sex ring.Now, Weinstein nor Epstein were not nominated for Supreme Court Justice, neither were appearing before Congress to testify as to their worth to be seated on the highest bench in America. But they were influential men, whose power and reach were felt throughout media, entertainment, politics, and philanthropy.As outlined in Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino's Justice on Trial . The Intercept, Buzzfeed, The New Yorker (Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer), Politico, the Washington Post (which released the name of the accuser), The Atlantic (in which Caitlin Flanagan wrote about how she believed Blasey-Ford), and HuffPo,This all while Kavanaugh's defenders, friends, family members, people who knew him in high school, came forward on his behalf. CNN's Brian Stelter famously referred to accurate reporting on the allegations as a "right-wing smear campaign [that] has been lying about Christine Blasey-Ford" also without any evidence to back up his claim.but were about the bogey-man asshole white frat boy who is so popular and fun for the left to hate.Meanwhile, disgraced and deceased billionaire pedophileProject Veritas released a "hot mic" moment whereThe reasons they refused to air these allegations when other ones seemed perfectly acceptable, is open for speculation. Robach pointed to pressure from the Clintons and heat from the British Royals, who are implicated in the Epstein scandal.Powerful people didn't want the story of Epstein's abuses to come to light because they feared for their own reputations. When Kavanaugh's reputation was on the line, we ended up with the #BelieveAllWomen hashtag, which drowned out the truth and dragged those who wouldn't blindly believe uncorroborated assertions of criminal behaviour.We've seen it over and over again.A group of boys in MAGA hats, like the Covington kids, must be racist, meanwhile how dare you criticize the canonization of a 16-year-old autistic Swedish climate change activist?Kavanaugh was labelled a rapist in the final moments of his confirmation hearing in a last-ditch effort by stalwart Democrats to upset his appointment to the bench. Their motivations could not have been clearer, the letter was in their hands months before and Democrats declined to reveal it until it could do the most damage and waste the most time.All this, despite the fact that there was exonerating evidence in support of Kavanaugh's innocence, and clear evidence that Epstein and Weinstein were monsters was swept under the rug by the same elite, establishment media, thatA recent tweet from Federalist editor Sean Davis sums it up perfectly:Due to his influence and reach into media,to obfuscate stories against him or discredit those who spoke out.until Mike Cernovich filed a lawsuit to get Epstein's case files unsealed and The Miami Herald began publishing about it. As Robach's "hot mic" clip shows, the story was around for way longer than that.Conspiracies, cover-ups, and catastrophes are not what we used to imagine when we thought of mainstream media. We used to correlate the big news outlets with truth, rigorous reporting standards, and honesty. But they just kept letting us down.