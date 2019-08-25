© The Sun/KJN



The corporate media immediately rubber-stamped this finding and sought to shut down any public questioning of it.

there was not a single reference to Epstein's death on any of the five television interview programs.

"Outside the meeting room, Mr. Epstein mounted a strategy to avoid being preyed upon by other inmates: He deposited money in their commissary accounts, according to a consultant who is often in the jail and speaks regularly with inmates there."

"The defense team fully intends to conduct its own independent and complete investigation into the circumstances and cause of Mr. Epstein's death. We are not satisfied with the conclusions of the medical examiner."

The corporate-controlled media in the United States has effectively shut down all reporting on the death of the politically connected multi-millionaire sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, only one week after his body was discovered in a prison cell in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.Epstein's death was the most widely reported American event in the first few days of the week, with hours of coverage on cable television, the lead story on nightly network news programs, and pages upon pages of reporting in the New York Times, Washington Post and other leading daily newspapers.He travelled in the highest circles of bourgeois society, hobnobbing with ex-presidents, future presidents, British royalty and numerous billionaires, some of whom he claimed to have enriched enormously.And his crimes against teenage girls and young women had already resulted in a 2008 felony conviction that led to a slap on the wrist in jail time, in keeping with his status as a member of the class of super-rich "money managers."including Prince Andrew and several top Democrats, to Epstein's sex-trafficking activities.How did it happen that after an alleged suicide attempt on July 23 Epstein was taken off suicide watch only six days later and returned to the cell where he died? Why was his cellmate removed, in violation of the normal protocol for a high-risk prisoner, only a few hours before his death? Why did the guards fail to do their rounds during the night of Epstein's death, when they should have been checking on him every half an hour? Why was Epstein's hyoid bone broken in several places, a medical finding more typical of homicide by strangulation than suicide by hanging, according to numerous experts?The previous "suicide" attempt, if that was what it was, deserves greater scrutiny as well. Epstein was sharing a cell with a former New York policeman, Nicholas Tartaglione, who was facing four counts of murder as well as narcotics charges.As it was, on July 23 Tartaglione summoned prison guards to find Epstein semi-conscious with "marks" on his neck. Epstein was resuscitated and placed on suicide watch. He laterwhich the ex-cop denied. After six days, Epstein was taken off suicide watch and put back in a regular cell, but with a different cellmate.After Epstein's death, social media was filled with speculation about the unusual circumstances in which he died and the possible motives of highly placed and political powerful individuals for doing away with him.led by the New York Times,— although the lack of evidence was due to the silence of the police and prison authorities as they sought to come up with a plausible explanation.On Thursday came the revelation that Epstein's hyoid bone had been broken in several places, which experts suggested was more typical in homicides than suicides. The Times again sought to tamp down speculation. Finally, on Friday, the chief medical examiner, who had delayed for several days drawing a conclusion, issuedWhy was there no reference to the story which riveted public attention for several days last week? It had occasioned tweets by President Trump accusing various Democrats of collusion in his death, and statements by Democrats, such as New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, a candidate for president, that the timing of Epstein's death was "too convenient."If this had become a non-story only eight days after Epstein's lifeless body was found, the question must be asked:Again, the New York Times has taken the lead in the cover-up. It published a lengthy front-page story in its Sunday edition under the headline,by painting a picture of Epstein as so desperate to avoid spending time in his cell that he brought his lawyers in for hours of consultation where he could sit in a conference room.The circumstances detailed by no less than seven reporters can be read quite differently from the conclusion drawn in the article. Perhaps Epstein was desperate to avoid his cell because he feared what was going to happen to him there. After all, he had barely escaped with his life on July 23.Moreover, the Times reports:This again suggests fear on Epstein's part of what others might do to him in prison.They say in a statement:There are also reports that some jail staff members are not cooperating with the ongoing investigation into Epstein's death.