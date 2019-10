© Claudio Cabrera



New, disturbing details of Prince Andrew's early links to Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell's open secret

"for all her high-profile appearances on Manhattan's A-List merry-go-round, she [Maxwell] is secretive to the point of paranoia and her business affairs are deeply mysterious." It goes on to say that Maxwell "has been building a business empire as opaque as father's" — referencing Robert Maxwell's business empire, which included multiple front companies for Israeli intelligence — and adds that "her office in Manhattan refuses to confirm even the nature or the name of her business."

"Ghislaine has risen, largely thanks to property developer Epstein bankrolling her, to become queen of the billionaires' social circuit," adding that "Jeffrey only likes billionaires or very young women and uses Ghislaine as his social pimp." It then discusses "rumors" that Maxwell was hosting "bizarre parties at her house to which she invites a dozen or so young girls, then brandishes a whip and teaches them how to improve their sexual techniques."

Jeffrey Epstein, spy and property mogul?

t

hat were

used to launder massive amounts of money for organized crime and intelligence

It is likely for this reason that Epstein's real estate activities during this period have been so deliberately ignored by the U.S. press,

involved in suspect financial activity immediately prior to the September 11 attacks as well as the 2008 financial crisis.

About the Author:

Whitney Webb is a MintPress News journalist based in Chile. She has contributed to several independent media outlets including Global Research, EcoWatch, the Ron Paul Institute and 21st Century Wire, among others. She has made several radio and television appearances and is the 2019 winner of the Serena Shim Award for Uncompromised Integrity in Journalism.

While the Jeffrey Epstein scandal has largely faded from media coverage in the United States, it has continued to attract attention abroad, particularly in the United Kingdom in connection with Epstein's long-standing association with Prince Andrew, the Duke of York and the Queen's son.The Epstein-Prince Andrew relationship has long been a fascination of the U.K. press, with numerous articles dating back to the early 2000s detailing the most outrageous aspects of their relationship. Prior to that, Epstein had also garnered attention from U.K. newspapers regarding his association with Ghislaine Maxwell, whose reputation in the U.K. is rather notorious, as was that of her father, Robert Maxwell.Several of these articles, though largely scrubbed from the internet, were recently obtained by MintPress and a review of their contentsSince Epstein was arrested the first time in 2006 and even more so after he was arrested again this past July, those named in press reports as his associates have made every effort to distance themselves from the accused pedophile and sex trafficker. For this reason, press reports that discuss Epstein long before there was any hint of the larger scandal are particularly important for understanding the true nature of Epstein's past associations with the rich and powerful.In light of what is now known about Epstein's sexual blackmail operation and sex trafficking activities,regarding Epstein's relationship with Prince Andrew.One particularly censored article that appeared in London's Evening Standard in January 2001, for instance, gives several indications regardingaccording to recent revelations in the case.The article, written by Evening Standard journalist Nigel Rosser, quotes a personal friend of both Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein as saying the following about their friendship with Prince Andrew:A screenshot from a now-deleted 2001 Evening Standard article Another friend of Maxwell and Epstein made similar claims that appear in the same article:The article further describes Epstein and Prince Andrew as having a "curious symbiotic relationship," adding that "wherever Ghislaine is seen with Prince Andrew, Epstein isn't far behind."The fact that personal friends of Epstein and Maxwell at the time openly stated thatstrongly suggests that not only was the Prince entrapped, but that this type of entrapment activity was known to occur among those who were close to Epstein and Maxwell at the time.Prince Andrew — as a member of the Royal Family, which is very protective of its social reputation, as well as the U.K. envoy for investment and trade — certainly fits into the category of people that Epstein entrapped on behalf of intelligence: rich, politically powerful, wary of damaging their social reputation, and thus susceptible to blackmail.Notably, the year this article was published (2001), is the same year that Epstein's most well-known accuser and victim, Virginia Giuffre (then Virginia Roberts), claims that she was introduced to Prince Andrew by Maxwell and Epstein and forced to have sex with the Prince on at least three occasions Her claims regarding Epstein's trafficking of her, specifically to Prince Andrew, have since been largely corroborated by photographic evidence, flight logs, and public records.While it appears that Prince Andrew was deliberately entrapped as part of Epstein's intelligence-linked sexual blackmail operation, the article further suggests thatRosser quotes a friend of Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sara Ferguson as saying that Andrew "used to be smart when he came back from abroad...He's started having a girl massage him...He even travels abroad with his own massage mattress."During this same time period, Epstein and Maxwell also iand describes Andrew traveling to Los Angeles, whereThe Los Angeles trip saw Andrew accompanied by artist and close friend of Michael Jackson, Brett Livingstone Strong, and Ghislaine Maxwell accompanied Andrew to Thailand.The mentions of massages from a "girl" and Andrew traveling around with Maxwell and Epstein while bringing along "his own massage mattress," are particularly striking given what is now known about Epstein's sex trafficking and sexual blackmail operation. Court documents, police reports, and other evidence have since made it clear thatat least two months before Virginia Giuffre states that she was first introduced to and forced to have sex with the Prince in March of 2001 strongly suggesting that Andrew's involvement with minors exploited by Epstein is greater than has been recently acknowledged.Other recently reported information has added to the likelihood that Prince Andrew engaged in illicit activities with more minors than Virginia Giuffre. For instance, the FBI recently expanded its probe into Epstein's sex trafficking network to include a specific focus on the Prince's role.aside from Giuffre, but did not specify the nature of those claims.Media reports cite Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell as having developed a close relationship at least by February 2000, when Andrew had spent a week at Epstein's controversial New York penthouse at 9 East 71st Street.Epstein is alleged to have first been introduced to Andrew via Maxwell inA screenshot from a now-deleted 2000 Sunday Times article Years after this introduction was made,by paying Ferguson's former personal assistant £15,000, allegedly in order to allow for "a wider restructuring of Sarah's £5 million debts to take place," according to The Telegraph Oddly, by April of that year, Maxwell and Prince Andrew were spotted by their fellow diners at a posh New York restaurant holding hands, prompting both the Prince and Maxwell to claim that their relationship was merely "platonic." However, a separate report from 2007 in the Evening StandardWithin a year of their close relationship having become public,Several reports from this period also provide interesting insight into Maxwell's business activities and private life. One article from 2000, published in London's Sunday Times, states thatOn her relationship with Epstein, it states that "he's always kept her secrets, no one knows what their relationship is really about." An article from 2001 claims that Maxwell's Manhattan lifestyle, her New York residence and her vehicles were all purchased by Epstein and that she was employed as his "consultant" while also acting as his social organizer and interior designer.One report on Maxwell — which was published by the Evening Standard in 2003, years before Epstein was first publicly revealed to be exploiting minors —It states:Given what is now known about Maxwell's role as Epstein's procurer of underage girls and her role in "training" them in sexual techniques, this passage — again from 2003 — reveals thatOne recurring theme in many of these older reports from the U.K. isFor instance, Nigel Rosser's 2001 article in a now-deleted 2001 Evening Standard article contains the following passage: Another articl e, published in 1992 in the U.K.'s Mail on Sunday,and claimed that he had worked asIn addition, an article published in 2000 in London's Sunday Times also states of Epstein that "nobody knows whether he's a concert pianist, property developer, CIA agent, a math teacher or a member of Mossad."A screenshot from a now-deleted 2000 Sunday Times article Notably, these rumors of Epstein's links to intelligence have since been confirmed. The CIA-Mossad links to Epstein were detailed in a recent MintPress investigative series and several mainstream media reports haveAnother odd commonality among these now-scrubbed articles on Epstein from the 1990s and early 2000s is that the majority of them refer to Epstein not as a "financier" or "hedge fund manager," as has become common in more recent reports, but as aFor instance, the 2001 Evening Standard article introduces Epstein as an "immensely powerful New York property developer and financier" with an "intensively secret business life" who "owns properties all over the country [the U.S.]." It also states that Epstein had made millions fromA screenshot from a now-deleted 2001 Evening Standard article Wexner, in addition to his other close financial ties to Epstein, was involved in several Manhattan real estate deals with Epstein and Epstein's brother Mark while Donald Trump was then best known for his career as a New York property developer and real estate mogul.Notably, Gates' former chief scientific adviser was recently named as an alternate executor for Epstein's will and Gates appears on the flight logs of Epstein's now-infamous private plane.Another article in the Evening StandardSeveral other articles — such as a 2000 article from Australia's Sunday Mail, a 1995 article from Australia's Sun Herald, and a 1995 article from the U.K.'s Mail on Sunday — Another article states that Ghislaine Maxwell had sold property on Epstein's behalf and was also involved in the New York real estate market.While several articles in the early 2000s describe Epstein as both "property developer" and "financier," even earlier articles about Epstein refer to himFor instance, the 1992 article in the Mail on Sunday cited above referred to Epstein asand noted that, even then, Epstein appearedAs will be revealed in an upcoming MintPress investigative series,even though other aspects of his financial activities were heavily scrutinized in recent months.Indeed, in examining Epstein's involvement in real estate markets, particularly in New York, it becomes clear thatAll of those connections and more will be explored in MintPress' upcoming investigative series on the financial crimes of Jeffrey Epstein and their broader implications.