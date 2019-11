© Reuters / Fabian Bimmer

Footage of walruses driven to suicide by climate change broke the world's heart last year, only for the story to be quietly revised. But if media lied about walrus suicides, what else are they lying about?Renowned nature documentarian David Attenborough probably converted a few climate skeptics with his heartrending footage of walruses, their habitat decimated by climate change, throwing themselves off cliffs in despair in the 2018 Netflix documentary Our Planet.The persistence of a handful of climate change skeptics seems to have shamed Attenborough into revising his explanation of the pinniped tragedy. In a more recent BBC documentary Seven Worlds, One Planet, he explains the walrus mass suicide as a consequence of marauding polar bears - another species supposedly on the edge of extinction because of climate change but apparently doing quite well.Environmental activists tearing their hair out about "climate change deniers" fail to take into account the frequency with which the media gets climate change wrong.Former vice president turned environmental crusader Al Gore famously predicted New York would be underwater in the near future due to a 20-foot rise in sea levels, declaring in 2008 that the North Pole would go completely ice-free within five years.The familiar "hockey stick" graph, used by climate change alarmists to claim that global temperatures have been rising rapidly since the industrial revolution, was dealt a near-fatal blow in 2009 with the release of internal emails from the University of East Anglia's climate research division.Sure, one could believe the IPCC has cut out the misbehaving climate superstars and restricted itself to reliable science this time. Certainly mainstream media has all but forgotten about the ClimateGate emails, eager to lure in more viewers with climate catastrophe and theatrical Extinction Rebellion protests, but "fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me," as they say...Under these conditions, it's surprising anyone believes in climate change at all.