© Pixabay / Gerd Altmann

The adoption and integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies is becoming more commonplace in homes across the globe. However, rapid development raises concerns over safety.Author and tech entrepreneur Alex Salkever joins Boom Bust to talk about the future of consumer security, saying "It's pretty clear that Google, Amazon and all other big folks are not doing enough..."He notes that better ways should be built to absorb failures, as such devices in US households become a more important part of infrastructure, finance interactions and daily lives as a whole."The other part of it, which we should just get used to, is that failure will tend to be more catastrophic. So, when things go wrong, they'll go really, really wrong," he warns.