Puppet Masters
China and France sign deals worth $15 billion during Macron's visit, as French president diagnoses 'brain-death of NATO'
Reuters
Wed, 06 Nov 2019 10:58 UTC
Deals were struck in the fields of aeronautics, energy and agriculture, including approval for 20 French companies to export poultry, beef and pork to China.
They also agreed to expand a protocol for poultry exports reached this year to include duck and geese as well as foie gras, and to work on a protocol allowing France to export pig semen to China, said a statement from Macron's office.
Macron arrived in China on Monday and was due to leave later on Wednesday.
Energy deals included a memorandum of understanding between Beijing Gas Group and French utility Engie to collaborate on a liquefied natural gas terminal and storage in the northern city of Tianjin.
An executive with Beijing Gas Group told Reuters that the cooperation with Engie would include the French firm supplying membrane technology, used for gas leak prevention, in the massive gas storage projects that China is embarking on.
Among other deals, France's Total will set up a joint venture with China's Shenergy Group to distribute LNG by truck in the Yangtze River Delta.
The two countries also agreed to reach an agreement by the end of January on the cost and location of a nuclear fuel reprocessing facility to be built by Orano, formerly known as Areva.
Previous plans to build the plant in Lianyungang in eastern China's Jiangsu province were canceled after protests.
Separately, Chinese state news agency Xinhua said China would support its firms' purchases of Airbus aircraft.
Xinhua said the two countries agreed to work together to push forward the completion and delivery center program of the European planemaker's A350 model, as well as step up investment by Airbus in China.
China and France hope to boost cooperation, particularly in the helicopter sector as well as on aircraft engines and pilot training, it said.
Airbus, in a separate press release, said its Tianjin completion and delivery center in northern China was expected to deliver the first A350 widebody jet by 2021.
Reader Comments
Quote of the Day
The powers of financial capitalism had another far-reaching aim: nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole. This system was to be controlled in a feudalist fashion by the central banks of the world acting in concert, by secret agreements arrived at in frequent meetings and conferences.
Recent Comments
PHONE HOME Many are called, but few are chosen. Always be connected to the correct mobile device. And obey your leader. When you have killed many,...
Quantum computing will make blockchain security obsolete.
If people started homeschooling their children in large numbers, perhaps the ministry of propaganda would start giving children an education.
NOWHERE TO GO BUT UP Whenever you go someplace, always follow the beaten path. Enlist and be part of the trend. That will ensure that you are...
LOL The paradigm that -uh- humankind (don't ever say mankind anymore) is in a state of senility can explain a lot. One minute we are strapped -er-...
Comment: Prior to leaving for China, Macron told The Economist during an hour-long interview: The president also argued that it is high time for Europe to "wake up". He was asked whether he believed in the effectiveness of Article Five, the idea that if one NATO member is attacked all would come to its aid: