And so Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff take the Republic into a dangerous defile on a dark day as they engineer a House resolution with rules for a medieval-style inquiry on the existence of phantoms.33, a former Joe Biden staffer, Obama White House low-level NSC holdover, and John Brennan "asset" deeply involved in Ukrainian pranks during the 2016 election and subsequent disinformation leakage to the media since the early days of the Trump administration.including Hillary Clinton's devious operations with Fusion GPS, the Comey-led FBI's illegal entanglement with CIA spying on US citizens (including occupants of the White House), and lately the mendacious maneuvers of House Intel Committee chair Mr. Schiff.The notion that Mr. Ciamarella's identity will remain officially hidden much longer is a joke, since his "complaint" lies at the center of the impeachment process underway, and sooner or later he will be compelled to make public testimony — unless Ms. Pelosi's House majority votes to rename the USA the Haunted Forest of North America. And when this unmasked phantom finally faces legitimate cross examination his mischief will be plain for all to see. Do you also suppose that Mr. Ciaramella's revealed adventures in perfidy have not been noticed by the attorney general, Mr. Barr, and his deputy John Durham?It seems obvious that the Democrats' mad rush to this wholly irregular impeachmentand the news a week ago thatIn the meantime, Rep. Schiff's secret proceedings in the House basement seem to have produced little besides evidence that contradicts the premises of his wicked enterprise.— Mr. Taylor, Col. Vindman, Mr. Morrison, and all the rest — in Mr. Schiff's quixotic effort to demonstrate that the transcript of Mr. Trump's phone call to Mr. Zelensky says something other than what can be read plainly in its pages.It's hard to feature how the House might convey their garbage barge of obvious falsehoods to the Senate — the risks are so perilous — but if they dare to, I hope it leads to an actual trial, where due process of law will obtain and, for the first time, a long list of malicious actors in this epic of treachery will actually have to answer for their treasonous activities.For instance, the reportage of Paul Sperry about Mr. Ciaramella at Real Clear Politics this past week, which ripped the mask off this fake pimpernel, has been utterly ignored by those news outlets.You could read the desperate anxiety on Speaker Pelosi's fright-mask face in her various fleeting public statements since August. She might suspect that this long-running enterprise of sedition leads to a political fiasco more violent than anything seen in the USA since the Civil War. Or just perhaps she is foolishly oblivious, misinformed, and badly advised.It's hard to imagine how they will survive the emergence of the truth about exactly what has gone on at their bidding since the primary elections of 2016.The House of Representatives goes on hiatus now for about ten days.There's also more than a fair chance that it will contain a load of damning information about matters connected one way or another to the impeachment inquiry. I doubt the mainstream media will be able to evade reporting on it.who have been concealing their turpitudes from Judge Emmet Sullivan's court since last December. When that case blows up, the reverberations will thunder through every cranny of Washington DC and everything on the battlefield will look changed to the people of this land.