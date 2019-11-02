© Facebook



"We want to tell the Russian people that we're truly happy about this return, which closes the painful chapter in our history. But now it's been overcome thanks to the Moscow Patriarchate and to the understanding and generosity of all our members,"

The archbishop arrived late on Friday, accompanied by other high-ranking priests. The upcoming reunification is expected to revitalize the religious life of the Orthodox faithful in Western Europe, he said, expressing great joy over the return. Archbishop John (Renneteau) said:While the official confirmation of unity is expected to be announced on Sunday at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow, the reunification is already agreed.Back in September, the majority of parishes, governed by Archbishop John, voted for joining the Moscow Patriarchate.The reunification festivities are expected to last for three days and feature quite an eventful program for the archbishop's delegation. On Saturday, they visited the Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius outside Moscow - the major Russian male monastery and one of the key spiritual centers of the Russian Orthodox Church. On Monday, Patriarch Kirill and Archbishop John are expected to hold a mass together.The reunification is also a result of the ongoing disorder in the Constantinople Patriarchate, triggered by its decision to recognize an "independent" - schismatic - Ukrainian Church.The now-defunct Archdiocese of Russian Orthodox churches in Western Europe, once led by Archbishop John, used to be subordinate to Constantinople. Late in 2018, however, Constantinople unilaterally disbanded this exarchate in an attempt to get a better grip on its parishes. The archdiocese rejected the dissolution order and ultimately decided to return to its mother Church.