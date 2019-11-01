Temps during and after the storm have been very cold for October, down to -25 degrees.

It has been a good month for early season snow falls in the Rocky Mountains withThe month finished with a bang withHowever, with only a handful of resorts open, keen skiers were heading into the backcountry to enjoy it, but early season avalanche danger was a risk.with both scheduled to open on November 23.The cold temps have been perfect for snow making and many resorts in the US and Canada have the snow guns cranking building a good base in preparation for the upcoming openings. It's always an official race to be among the first resorts to open in Colorado and Arapahoe Basin and Keystone are already two weeks into their seasons while Loveland opened last weekend.In Canada there have been significant snowfalls in Alberta with record falls earlier in the month and Lake Louise is due to open tomorrow, a week early. In California there have been a few isolated falls in the Sierras, but no major storms. However, Mt Rose, on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe, opened last week, although on limited snowmaking terrain.The forecast is for dryer weather in early November, but cold temps will maintain good snowmaking conditions. The result will be more resorts in North America opening over the next few weeks.