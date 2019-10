© Science Source



Brain scientists are offering a new reason to control blood sugar levels: It might help lower your risk of developing Alzheimer's disease."There's many reasons to get [blood sugar] under control," says David Holtzman , chairman of neurology at Washington University in St. Louis. "But this is certainly one."Holtzman moderated a panel Sunday at the Society for Neuroscience meeting in Chicago that featured new research exploring the links between Alzheimer's and diabetes.One possibility involves the way the brain metabolizes sugar, says Liqin Zhao , an associate professor in the school of pharmacy at the University of Kansas.So she gave ApoE2 to mice that develop a form of Alzheimer's. And sure enough, Zhao says, the substance not only improved energy production in brain cells but made the cells healthier overall."All of this together increased the brain's resilience against Alzheimer's disease," she says.Another scientist described how mice fed a diet that includes lots of fat and sugar were more likely to develop both diabetes and memory impairment.Sleep problems are another common feature of both Alzheimer's and diabetes, says Shannon Macauley , an assistant professor of gerontology and geriatric medicine at Wake Forest School of Medicine.That's concerning, she says, because poor sleep is a known risk factor for Alzheimer's.All of this research on animals could eventually help people, Washington University's Holtzman says."If we can figure out what diabetes is doing to increase risk, maybe that would lead us to new targets, drug targets or treatment targets," he says.