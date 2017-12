© zephr/ SPL



Here we report the results from quantitative MRI and neuropsychological testing in ten patients with cognitive decline, nine ApoE4+ (five homozygous and four heterozygous) and one ApoE4−, who were treated with the MEND protocol for 5-24 months. The magnitude of the improvement is unprecedented, providing additional objective evidence that this programmatic approach to cognitive decline is highly effective.

Eliminate all simple carbs and follow a

low-glycemic, low-grain

(especially refined grains) diet

meant to reduce hyperinsulinemia

Observe a 12-hour eating window and

12-hour fast each day

, including at least three hours before bed

Stress reduction

(yoga,

meditation

, whatever works for the individual)

Get

8 hours of sleep

a night (with melatonin if required)

Do

30-60 minutes of exercise

4-6 days per week

Get regular

brain stimulation

(exercises, games, crosswords)

Supplement to

optimize homocysteine, vitamin B12, CRP levels

Take

vitamin D

and vitamin K2

Improve

gut health

(prebiotics and probiotics)

Eat

antioxidant-rich foods

and spices (blueberries, turmeric)

Optimize

hormone balance

(

thyroid

panel, cortisol, pregnenolone, progesterone, estrogen,

testosterone

)

Obtain adequate

DHA to support synaptic health

(

fish oil

, fish)

What we discovered is that memory cells in the hippocampus could communicate better with each other and better relay messages when DHA levels in that region of the brain were higher. This could explain why memory improves on a high-DHA diet.

Optimize

mitochondrial function

(CoQ10, zinc, selenium, other nutrients)

CoQ10 or ubiquinol (the reduced form)

L-Carnitine, which shuttles fatty acids to the mitochondria

D-ribose, which is raw material for ATP molecule

Magnesium

Omega-3 fatty acids

All B vitamins, including riboflavin, thiamine, and B6

Alpha-lipoic acid (ALA)

Use

medium chain triglycerides

(

coconut oil

,

MCT oil

)

Photobiomodulation

"These are people who haven't been able to speak in connected sentences for weeks or months who suddenly start having a conversation, speaking in full sentences, understanding and replying."



"People who had to be fed by caregivers can suddenly pick up a knife and fork and start eating their own meals. Remarkable changes."

See

also:

According to the World Health Organization, the total number of people with dementia worldwide in 2015 is estimated at 47.5 million. The total number of new cases of dementia each year worldwide is nearly 7.7 million, implying 1 new case every 4 seconds. The number of people with dementia is expected to increase to 75.6 million in 2030 and 135.5 million in 2050. These figures are almost twice the rate of projected population growth over that time period.In the United States , approximately 6 million American adults have Alzheimer's disease or mild cognitive impairment. The estimate forecasts that these numbers will more than double to 15 million by 2060. These estimates include people with biomarkers or other evidence of possible preclinical Alzheimer's disease, but who do not have impairment or Alzheimer's dementia. People with such signs of preclinical disease are at increased risk to develop Alzheimer's dementia.. At best, mainstream treatment just slows down the progression of the disease. As a rule, the person deteriorates beyond recognition throughout the remaining years of their life while hopeless caregivers get burned out. For this reason, I was pleasantly surprised when Mark Sisson wrote recently about a study which was published in Aging (2014) by Dale E. Bredesen.The 10 participants of the study started from very serious deficits including memory impairment from Alzheimer's, amnesiac cognitive impairment, and/or subjective cognitive decline. After following a comprehensive and personalized therapeutic program based on the underlying pathogenesis of Alzheimer's disease,. One failure was a person with late-stage Alzheimer's disease.Dale E. Bredesen even confirmed in a study published in 2016 that the program worked in subjects with the genetic variant that increases the risk of Alzheimer's:Let's analyze what each subject did in the study and why it worked to reverse cognitive decline.Insulin is the key that fits in the lock of the body's cells - it opens the doors for the sugar to get into the cells (and out of the bloodstream) in order to be burned. This process is referred to as glucose uptake.A marker of AD is the presence of amyloid-beta (Aβ) plaques, a build up of protein material which prevents neurons from working properly. To keep the brain clear you need a certain enzyme to break down these proteins. But your brain also uses the same enzyme to clear out insulin. In fact, it's called "insulin-degrading enzyme" or IDE. If you have insulin resistance, IDE is too busy clearing out insulin and has no time to break down amyloid-beta.Ketosis is a state in which the body is burning ketones as its main source of fuel. Ketones are produced when the body starts using fat instead of carbohydrates for its main source of energy. Some fats are converted to ketone bodies to be burned preferentially by tissues like the brain and nervous system (which can't burn fat) while other tissues burn the fat directly.Ketones as another source of fuel for the brain are only produced when insulin levels are low,Fasting can raise blood levels of norepinephrine and human growth hormone and these can help you burn fat more easily, while preserving muscle mass. Fasting also improves your brain function by increasing Brain-Derived NeuroTrophic Factor (BDNF) which lead to healthier neurons and better communication processes between these neurons.I highly recommend Éiriú Eolas (EE for short) - a program of breathing techniques which grew out of research conducted by the Quantum Future Group.The Éiriú Eolas program uses what is called 'Pipe Breathing' as the key to instant stress reduction and control. Pipe Breathing stimulates the vagus nerve, the heart of the parasympathetic nervous system - the body's own 'anti-stress system'.. It is also called 'the wanderer', as it wanders throughout your body. When you take deep breaths in specific rhythm sets and meditate with Éiriu Eolas, the nerve is activated and it releases acetylcholine, which reduces the production of inflammatory molecules like cytokines that are linked to every known disease. For instance, brain inflammation is linked to every known mood, behavior, attention, memory, or degenerative disease.The vagus nerve enhances neurogenesis (the creation of brain tissue) by increasing BDNF output - the "super-fertilizer" of brain cells. It helps repair brain tissue, but also helps with tissue regeneration throughout your body. BDNF plays an important role inPracticing Éiriú Eolas will therefore kick-start or improve neurogenesis and neuroplasticity, processes that are essential for maintenance of brain functions as we age, but also for recovery from trauma, emotional adaptation, and learning.You can get a copy of the program at eebreathe.com , but you can also find an online version there where you can learn the techniques. Melatonin is a hormone made in the pineal gland which regulates the circadian rhythm. When the retina in the eyes stop sensing as much blue wavelength light, the suprachiasmatic nucleus - a region in the brain - senses this and induces the pineal gland to begin making melatonin. For more information, don't miss this SOTT focus on the subject: Is Artificial Light at Night Making You and Your Kids Fat & Sick? By exercising our muscles, we have the potential to not only reverse aging and brain-related diseases such as dementia which are characterized by mitochondrial dysfunction (a failure in the powerhouse of the cells), but as it happens,New mitochondria merge with old ones, leading to elimination of damaged or dysfunctional mitochondria.Enhancing prefrontal cortex functioning through exercises to stimulate the brain, helps us regulate our emotions and think about our thinking . This brain region helps us focus our attention and plan complex actions.Homocysteine is an amino acid that is linked with cardiovascular disease and stroke. Low levels of B6, B12 and folic acid can cause raised levels of homocysteine. Measuring homocysteine levels is sometimes used as a proxy for B12 status. Tests which indicate low B12 status (e.g. raised homocysteine levels) are associated with lower cognitive function tests scores and smaller brain volume.Inflammation in the body is common to many diseases. Inflammatory markers such as C-reactive protein ( CRP ) in middle-aged adults may be a more reliable predictor of longevity than any other test.Vitamin D insufficiency among the elderly is highly correlated with accelerated cognitive decline and impaired performance, particularly memory loss associated with Alzheimer's disease and dementia. Individuals with low vitamin D decline at a rate three times faster than those with adequate vitamin D levels.Vitamin D metabolism is dependent on vitamin K, and vitamin D toxicity is actually caused by vitamin K deficiency.Good bacteria in the gut is critical to many human physiological factors such as immune function, nutrient processing, and in the function of the central nervous system.In producing energy, your body also ages from the damaging aspects of pro-oxidants or free radicals that are generated. Some free radicals are good and your body requires them to regulate cellular function, but problems develop when there is excessive free radical production as in the case of most chronic illnesses (e.g. neurodegenerative diseases).These hormones have their role in excess weight, lack of energy, aging, and illness. Hormone imbalances can cause metabolic problems and lead to non-degenerative forms of dementia. Balancing your hormones can cure underlying health issues and result in restored sleep, greater energy, improved mood, easy weight loss, increased productivity, and many more benefits. For more information, check out Dr. Sara Gottfried's The Hormone Cure Yves Sauve and his team at the University of Alberta discovered that lab models fed a high-DHA diet had 30 per cent higher levels of DHA in the memory section of the brain, known as the hippocampus, when compared to animal models on a regular, healthy diet.When a diet is supplemented with DHA, that additional stores of the omega-3 fatty acid are deposited in the brain. Supplementing your diet with DHA, such as increasing fish intake or taking supplements, could prevent declining DHA levels in the brain as we age.Omega 3 supplements such as fish oil have fallen out of favor in some circles because they get easily damaged (oxidized) with the exposure of oxygen. However, there are manufacturers who utilize a nitrogen environment to eliminate the oxygen exposure during the fish oil processing, thereby maintaining the integrity of these vulnerable oils. When supplement quality cannot be guaranteed, these fats are best consumed when coming from fresh food sources (i.e. fish oil from fresh fish sources).There are several co-factors needed for mitochondrial enzymes to function properly, including Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs), found in coconut oil, boost cognitive function in AD patients - and just after a single 40 ml dose The researchers observed a significant increase in blood plasma levels of ketone bodies (beta-hydroxybutyrate) after only 90 minutes of treatment.MCTs are easy to absorb and utilize. They are preferentially metabolized by the liver, and when provided in large enough quantities, they enhance ketone bodies production.Although not part of the original study, I'm including it here due to its amazing results in AD patients.Photobiomodulation is a term referring to light's ability to modulate key biological processes at a cellular or genetic level. Light therapy, using red and near-­infra-red light, has strong neuroprotective effects.Dementia patients with serious cognitive deficits experienced a sharp improvement after just 12 weeks with the VieLight Neuro , an LED headset that shines pulsed near-infrared light on five targeted areas of the brain.For more information about the devices that people are using, including homemade ones, see Let there be light - Photobiomodulation. Don't wait until it is too late. You don't have to lose your mind. Improving your cognitive performance may be a matter of modifying your lifestyle with simple steps that will fulfill your life.