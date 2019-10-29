Quick Facts on Mental Health

According to the World Health Organization, between 1990 and 2013, the number of people suffering from depression and/or anxiety increased by nearly 50% , from 416 million to 615 million.

Drug overdoses have become the leading cause of death for those in America under 50, and there has been a burgeoning interest regarding homicidal behavior and suicides of those on prescription psychiatric drugs. Synthetic opioids (both prescription and black market) represent 67.8% of all overdose deaths as of 2017.

Why Some Antidepressants Fail

Exercise and Opioid Release

The Best Exercises for Mental Health Based on Neurotransmitters and Hormone Levels



enetic Testing, Epigenetics and Neurotransmitter Function

MAO-A : Serotonin

Serotonin COMT and ANKK1: Dopamine and adrenaline

Dopamine and adrenaline BDNF, SLC17A7 and GAD1: Glutamate and GABA

Glutamate and GABA PEMT: Acetylcholine

Acetylcholine FAAH: Anandamide linked to pain, mood, and cognition (Coming soon to the Nutrition Genome Report. You can look it up on your DNA text file by hitting "command f" and typing rs324420)

Anandamide linked to pain, mood, and cognition (Coming soon to the Nutrition Genome Report. You can look it up on your DNA text file by hitting "command f" and typing rs324420)
MTHFR 1298: BH4 is involved in the production of all the neurotransmitters. BH4 is especially responsible for normalizing serotonin levels and digestion function. The MTHFR 1298 homozygous genotype can lead to low BH4 levels, requiring higher amounts of folate along with other co-factors described in the Nutrition Genome Report.

: BH4 is involved in the production of all the neurotransmitters. BH4 is especially responsible for normalizing serotonin levels and digestion function. The MTHFR 1298 homozygous genotype can lead to low BH4 levels, requiring higher amounts of folate along with other co-factors described in the Nutrition Genome Report. FUT2: Gut bacteria responsible for producing B-vitamins and GABA

Gut bacteria responsible for producing B-vitamins and GABA APOE: 3/4 and 4/4 genotype ((higher risk when a parent has Alzheimer's disease)



Example #1: Weight Lifting and Risk Taking Activities

Symptoms: Fear, irritability, and anger in response to stress, and potentially paranoia.

COMT H62H: Examples for normal and homozygous (heterozygous will fall somewhere in the middle and can weave in and out of both)

COMT V158M: Examples for normal and homozygous (heterozygous will fall somewhere in the middle and can weave in and out of both)

ANKK1: Heterozygous or homozygous

Heterozygous or homozygous FAAH: CC is the fast activity version of FAAH leading to low anandamide levels. Anandamide is known as the "bliss" molecule, an endocannabinoid neurotransmitter responsible for the "runner's high" along with endorphins. Marijuana and CBD target anandamide.

Dopamine, Adrenaline and Anandamide Nutritional Recommendations



Example #2 Workouts to Fatigue and Nature Walks

Symptoms: Carbohydrate cravings, a struggle to motivate yourself to exercise, low libido, anxiety, irritability and mental obsessions (especially when stressed).

MAO-A: For this case, we are going to look at low serotonin levels. Assessing serotonin levels from a genetic standpoint is still complex due to many variables that are still being researched with serotonin transport and receptor genes. Both the GG and TT genotype can be relevant, especially in women with high or low estrogen swings.

MAO-A: For this case, we are going to look at low serotonin levels. Assessing serotonin levels from a genetic standpoint is still complex due to many variables that are still being researched with serotonin transport and receptor genes. Both the GG and TT genotype can be relevant, especially in women with high or low estrogen swings.
PEMT: Heterozygous or homozygous rs7412 and/or rs12325817

Heterozygous or homozygous rs7412 and/or rs12325817 MTHFR 1298: Homozygous

Serotonin Nutritional Recommendations



Example #3: High-Intensity Training, Endurance Exercise, and Yoga

Symptoms: A mind that won't shut off at night, insomnia, anxiety, depression, IBS and neurodegenerative disorders.

GAD1: Reduced gene class function

Reduced gene class function BDNF: Heterozygous or homozygous

Heterozygous or homozygous SLC17A7: Homozygous

PEMT: Heterozygous or homozygous rs7412 and/or rs12325817

COMT H62H: Normal

COMT V158M: Normal

FAAH: CC genotype

FUT2: 3 heterozygous or homozygous genes

3 heterozygous or homozygous genes APOE: 3/4 and 4/4 genotype (higher risk when a parent has Alzheimer's disease)

Glutamate and GABA Nutritional Recommendations

SUMMARY