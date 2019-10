© NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute



© NASA/New Horizons/S. A. Stern et al., 2019



© Wikimedia Commons/ESO



© NASA/New Horizons/S. A. Stern et al., 2019



Sputnik Planitia may be an impact crater

Mercury has a similar situation

What is the global distribution of Pluto's volatile units, and how does this relate to Pluto's climatic history?

What is the nature of Pluto's great ridge-trough system (RTS), and is it truly global?

How did Sputnik Planitia form, and did its formation play a significant role in shaping the far side geology of Pluto?

© Princeton Satellite Systems, NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI