About The Author



Howard Schubiner, MD, is the founder and director of the Mind-Body Medicine Center at Providence-Providence Park Hospital. A protege of Dr. John Sarno, author of The Mind-Body Prescription. Dr. Schubiner has developed an innovative and effective program to help many patients find relief from their chronic pain.

Dr. Howard Schubiner discusses the how chronic pain can be devastating, but that it is often not what it seems. Pain can be caused by tissue damage, however many people with chronic pain have no tissue damage. Their pain is caused by learned nerve pathways which are explained in this video.Stress and emotional reactions to stressful life events can produce nerve pathways of pain, fatigue, insomnia, anxiety and depression. Learned nerve pathways can be reversed as described in this video: