Stress and emotional reactions to stressful life events can produce nerve pathways of pain, fatigue, insomnia, anxiety and depression. Learned nerve pathways can be reversed as described in this video:
About The Author
Howard Schubiner, MD, is the founder and director of the Mind-Body Medicine Center at Providence-Providence Park Hospital. A protege of Dr. John Sarno, author of The Mind-Body Prescription. Dr. Schubiner has developed an innovative and effective program to help many patients find relief from their chronic pain.
