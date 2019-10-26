© Xinhua



Chinese researchers say they have found a way to produce a tiny, lightweight lithium battery for use in mobile phones and electric cars that can hold up to 80 per cent of its charge in temperatures as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius.The breakthrough came by using a combination of a new material called hard carbon along with lithium vanadium phosphate, the team from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics said in a paper published in this month's edition of the scientific journal Nano Energy."Our goal is to develop an all-season battery that is low-cost but high-safety for consumer products," said Song Zihan, its lead author.It was an unprecedented approach, but "we proved it works", he said.Graphite is a good conductor and often used for the anode at the bottom of a battery, where electrons are generated. But the performance of graphite drops as the mercury slides.Song said that hard carbon was a new material that had attracted a lot of research interest in recent years, and compared with graphite, it had a much higher tolerance for the cold.That was because of its highly irregular and "almost messy" structure, comprising layers of carbon atoms that are interconnected with each other, he said.However, hard carbon also caused a rapid depletion of the lithium ions that served as an agent carrying the electric flow in battery, he said."The pairing of hard carbon and lithium vanadium phosphate worked a charm," Song said.But the technology is still a long way from being commercially viable.The battery Song's team made is far too small for any real-life applications, and enlarging it would require some "innovative engineering solutions", he said.Another scientist involved in the project said the team was working with battery manufacturers to see if the technology could be commercialised.