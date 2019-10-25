© Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Walmart, CVS Health and Rite Aid are pulling all containers of Johnson & Johnson's 22-ounce baby powder after the FDA found sub-trace amounts of asbestos, the companies confirmed Thursday."CVS Pharmacy is complying with Johnson & Johnson's voluntary recall of Johnson's Baby Powder 22 oz. and is removing this product from all stores and from CVS.com," spokesman Mike DeAngelis said in a statement to CNBC. "We also initiated a 'Do Not Sell' register prompt in our stores to prevent the sale of this item during the product removal process."The company is also warning customers who purchased the product from CVS locations to discontinue use and return the item for a refund.Walmart, the world's largest retailer, said it removed and blocked all of the recalled baby powder, as did Rite Aid.CVS, which has more than 9,900 locations nationwide, said it began removing the bottle as of last Friday after the J&J recall announcement.