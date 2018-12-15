© AFP / Justin Sullivan

© Reuters / REUTERS/Jason Reed

© Reuters

Johnson & Johnson knew "for decades" that their talcum baby powder contained asbestos and worked to conceal it from federal regulators and the public, an investigation by Reuters has found.J&J stock plunged 8 percent to $136.10 after Reuters reported that the company knew about asbestos in its products since the 1970s. Its the biggest loss in 16 years.The pharmaceutical company is facing thousands of lawsuits alleging that the product caused cancer, but J&J has always denied the allegations and insisted that the product is safe.Reuters examined internal documents, as well as trial depositions and testimony which they say prove that J&J knew the powder was sometimes tainted with "carcinogenic asbestos" from "at least 1971 to the early 2000s" and that executives, mine managers, scientists, doctors and lawyers worried about the issue and how to address it while keeping it hidden from regulators and the public.J&J vice president Ernie Knewitz told Reuters that plaintiffs' attorneys are "out for personal financial gain" and are "distorting historical documents and intentionally creating confusion in the courtroom and in the media." The company's outside litigation counsel Peter Bicks dismissed positive tests for asbestos cited by Reuters as "outlier" results, but lab tests conducted by experts hired by plaintiffs have also shown asbestos in J&J's products.A note on a statement for the company's website in 2013 acknowledged that it would be misleading to say that the talc-based products had "always" been asbestos free.The results of lawsuits taken against J&J have been mixed. While juries in some cases have sided with the plaintiffs, some have sided with the company and others reached no verdicts.J&J has dominated the talc market for more than 100 years and while talc products accounted for just $420 million of J&J's $76.5 billion in revenue last year, Johnson's Baby Powder is still considered, as one company email from 2003 put it, a "sacred cow" of its product line.