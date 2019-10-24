© (Asaf Peretz, Israel Antiquities Authority)



An ancient Byzantine-era church, complete with a floor mosaic and Green inscriptions, has been discovered in Ramat Beit Shemesh, with a mysterious dedication to an unnamed "Glorious Martyr".Who was the "Glorious Martyr"This mystery has fixated archaeologists of the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) for the past three years during excavations conducted in Ramat Beit Shemesh, financed by Jerusalem district in The Israel Ministry of Construction and Housing and the CPM Corporation.The Ministry of Construction and Housing has invested approximately 70 million NIS in the excavations, conservation and development of archaeological parks as part of the construction of the new neighborhood, of which approximately 7 million NIS were allocated for this excavation.On Wednesday, the IAA unveils the finds to the public in a new exhibition - "The Glorious Martyr," in collaboration with the Bible Lands Museum Jerusalem (BLMJ).Archaeological excavations revealed remains of an impressive Byzantine church founded some 1,500 years ago.The church wasThe excavations exposed an architectural complex spread over 1.5 dunams. Excavations in the center of the site revealed a church- an elongated structure lined with two rows of columns that divided the internal space into three sections - a central nave flanked by two halls. A spacious courtyard (atrium) was found just outside the church's entrance.Later, during the reign of Emperor Tiberius II Constantine, an exquisite side chapel was added. A fascinating inscription found intact in the courtyard dedicated the church to a "glorious martyr."According to Benjamin Storchan, director of excavation on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority,Storchan adds,The crypt served as an underground burial chamber that apparently housed the remains (relics) of the martyr.According to Storchan, the site's importance is affirmed by the expansion carried out under the patronage of Emperor Tiberius II Constantine (574-582 CE). A Greek inscription discovered at the site states that the expansion of the church was completed with his financial support."Numerous written sources attest to imperial funding for churches in Israel, however, little is known from archaeological evidence such as dedicatory inscriptions like the one found in Beit Shemesh," says Storchan.The Archaeological excavation of the site was mostly performed by thousands of teenagers, who came to dig as part of the IAA's educational vision- aiming to connect Israeli youth to their haritage. The teens came to dig as part of their national service and IDF preparation programs, or through their high schools - as part of Israeli studies programs.Large groups of Mashatsim - Young Shelach Leaders, also participated at this dig, alongside teenagers from the Beit Shemesh vicinity who came for a summer job. They all earned a unique experience, were exposed to the history of our land, performed hard physical labor and practiced team work. Most of the significant finds at the dig were discovered by these teens, who have learned that hard work pays.Amanda Weiss, Director General of the Bible Lands Museum: "The vision of the Bible Lands Museum is to be a cultural and educational institution connecting its visitors to the roots of our past. We are proud of our collaboration with the Israel Antiquities Authority bringing to light these important new finds for the thousands of visitors from all faiths ages and nationalities, inviting them to appreciate the rich cultural heritage of the Land of Israel. In the words of the museum's founder, Dr. Elie Borowski, 'The future of mankind has its roots in the past. Only through understanding our history can we build a better future.'"