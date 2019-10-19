the custom of burial under tumuli (an ancient burial mound) was an exceptional burial ritual during the Roman period

THE ROMAN EMPIRE IN CROATIA:



Early inhabitants of Croatia were the Illyrians, an Indo-European people, who moved into the region in approximately 1000 BC.



The Celts invaded in the 4th century BC pushing the Illyrians towards what is now Albania.



In 168BC the Romans conquered the last Illyrian king, Genthius, and took over the region.



They slowly grew the Roman province of Illyricum through wars, taking over most of the Dalmatian coast, renaming Illyricum as Dalmatia (covering most of today's Croatia), and extending their empire to cover much of the area below the Danube river by 11BC.



Romans ruled Dalmatia for five hundred years, building roads linking the Aegean and Black sea with the Danube river for trade purposes and using Solin as their capital.



Other towns of importance to the Romans within 'Croatia' were Jadera (Zadar), Parentium (Poreč), Polensium (Pula) and Spalato (Split).



As the Roman Empire began to crumble in the late 3rd century AD the region was divided into two; Dalmatia Salonitana and Dalmatia Praevalitana (with its capital now part of modern Albania).



This laid the path for the division of the Eastern and Western Roman Empires.



In 395 AD the empire was divided into Eastern and Western Empires with modern day Slovenia, Croatia and Bosnia and Hercegovina in the West and Serbia, Kosovo and Macedonia on the East - later becoming the Byzantine Empire.

