A tornado has struck a popular tourist spot in Ibiza,swept across Sant Antoni de Portmany, a town on the island's west coast, on Tuesday night.The tornado shattered car windows and felled telephone and electricity poles, according to Periodico Ibiza., according to AEMET, Spain's meteorological service."We thought this only happened in Hollywood blockbusters," Cathy, a tourist from Manchester, told the local Spanish newspaper.On Tuesday Spanish meteorologists issued a severe orange warning for the region, the highest possible alert.The tornado, leaving stones and around 200 felled trees blocking motorways and streets.At least three people working on a construction site were injured when the storm struck, according to emergency services.All three have been taken to hospital with varying injuries. One man sustained minor wounds, the local ambulance service said.The 112 service said 37 emergency incidents related to the storm were reported by Wednesday morning.These involved flooding, falling trees, blocked roads and caved in ceilings.AEMET, Spain's weather service, refers to the storm as a DANA, an acronym for an isolated depression at high levels.The local police force said a significant amount of damage had been caused, especially by fallen trees.Emergency services working across the Baelearic Islands urged members of the public to take precautions."The storm this morning has left serious damage in different parts of the municipality," said Marcos Serre Colomar, the mayor of Sant Antoni de Portmany.Tourists posted photographs of the heavy rain and lightning on social media."Just experienced a tornado in Ibiza. Scary stuff," said Sophie Kelly, a Twitter user.Sant Antoni de Portmany is popular with tourists from around the world and is known for its nightlife.Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue across Ibiza on Wednesday.