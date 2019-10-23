Earth Changes
Ibiza tornado: Multiple people injured as storm rips through holiday resort
The Independent
Wed, 23 Oct 2019 20:45 UTC
Torrential rain and wind gusts of between 120 and 140km/h swept across Sant Antoni de Portmany, a town on the island's west coast, on Tuesday night.
The tornado shattered car windows and felled telephone and electricity poles, according to Periodico Ibiza.
A storm surge caused 4m waves to hit the island's coast, according to AEMET, Spain's meteorological service.
On Tuesday Spanish meteorologists issued a severe orange warning for the region, the highest possible alert.
The tornado caused road walls to collapse, leaving stones and around 200 felled trees blocking motorways and streets.
At least three people working on a construction site were injured when the storm struck, according to emergency services.
All three have been taken to hospital with varying injuries. One man sustained minor wounds, the local ambulance service said.
The 112 service said 37 emergency incidents related to the storm were reported by Wednesday morning.
These involved flooding, falling trees, blocked roads and caved in ceilings.
AEMET, Spain's weather service, refers to the storm as a DANA, an acronym for an isolated depression at high levels.
The local police force said a significant amount of damage had been caused, especially by fallen trees.
Emergency services working across the Baelearic Islands urged members of the public to take precautions.
"The storm this morning has left serious damage in different parts of the municipality," said Marcos Serre Colomar, the mayor of Sant Antoni de Portmany.
Tourists posted photographs of the heavy rain and lightning on social media.
"Just experienced a tornado in Ibiza. Scary stuff," said Sophie Kelly, a Twitter user.
Sant Antoni de Portmany is popular with tourists from around the world and is known for its nightlife.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue across Ibiza on Wednesday.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Idiocy! Bed Bath & Beyond pulls black jack-o'-lanterns after 'black face' complaint
- Did Obama ambassador to Ukraine order monitoring of journalists, Trump allies?
- Ibiza tornado: Multiple people injured as storm rips through holiday resort
- Why it's wrong to cast stones at Jordan Peterson for seeking treatment
- SOTT Focus: SJWs as Bourgeois Bolshies: Book Review of 'The House of Government'
- Cooling atmosphere: Circumzenithal arc seen over Hull, England
- SOTT Focus: Vladimir Putin, Syria's Pacifier-in-Chief
- Police arrest man after standoff at museum on French Riviera
- Beirut's half-hearted concessions spark Lebanese unity, organizers proclaim 'it's what we've been dreaming of'
- Durham expands investigation into FBI misconduct based on new evidence
- Loud booms heard in Genesee County, Michigan attributed to meteor
- Strong shallow 6.3-magnitude earthquake hits equator in the Atlantic, no tsunami threat
- Harsh winter descends suddenly upon north Iceland, travel through region not advised
- Mysterious boom spurs fear, confusion in Mount Vernon, Ohio
- High winds and 5 foot snow drifts close 2 highways in Wyoming
- Best of the Web: Prospect of peace in the New Middle East thanks to Putin
- OPCW skewed key evidence in Douma chemical incident towards a particular outcome, claims watchdog
- Report: Russia's role as Mideast power broker comes at US expense
- Idlib, Syria: Assad visits frontline, vows to retake all Syrian land (photos)
- Despite vows to end 'endless wars,' about 200K US troops remain deployed around the globe
- Did Obama ambassador to Ukraine order monitoring of journalists, Trump allies?
- SOTT Focus: Vladimir Putin, Syria's Pacifier-in-Chief
- Durham expands investigation into FBI misconduct based on new evidence
- Best of the Web: Prospect of peace in the New Middle East thanks to Putin
- OPCW skewed key evidence in Douma chemical incident towards a particular outcome, claims watchdog
- Report: Russia's role as Mideast power broker comes at US expense
- Idlib, Syria: Assad visits frontline, vows to retake all Syrian land (photos)
- Despite vows to end 'endless wars,' about 200K US troops remain deployed around the globe
- Jordan's King Abdullah rejects Pelosi and Schiff by endorsing Trumps withdrawal from Syria
- Bernie Sanders pledges to end practice of prosecuting whistleblowers under Espionage Act
- Best of the Web: John Pilger interview with RT UK: British judge's treatment of Assange 'disgraceful, a 1950s showtrial'
- Russian PM Medvedev: Russia's response to NATO build-up could be both political, military
- Republicans storm closed-door impeachment hearing
- Hong Kong officially kills controversial extradition bill while China 'plans to replace Carrie Lam'
- US officials ignored Trump on Syria, now we're paying the price
- New India lauds Mahatma Gandhi on all but one important matter
- It's their JOB! MPs shouldn't complain about having no time to read Brexit bill
- Iraq turns to UN to kick out unauthorized US troops who came in from Syria
- Russian military police move to Syrian-Turkish border as first phase of Erdogan-Putin deal - UPDATES
- Revenge of the swamp creatures: Obama State Department careerists strike back
- Idiocy! Bed Bath & Beyond pulls black jack-o'-lanterns after 'black face' complaint
- SOTT Focus: SJWs as Bourgeois Bolshies: Book Review of 'The House of Government'
- Police arrest man after standoff at museum on French Riviera
- Beirut's half-hearted concessions spark Lebanese unity, organizers proclaim 'it's what we've been dreaming of'
- Flashback: Bare facts about Gaza demonstrators may be correct, but the rest of the story is purposefully missing
- Global terrorist list of 3M names supplied to banks; targets Muslims for service denial without trial
- UK lawmakers urge gov't to decriminalize drugs - 'It could save lives and money'
- McKinsey: Half of world's banks deemed too weak to survive a downturn
- World's biggest facial recognition scheme will debut in India next month
- Jordan Peterson and Joker
- Syria, war, and Elizabeth Warren: More notes from the edge of the narrative matrix
- Massachusetts Democrat wants to make it illegal to call someone a 'bitch' in the commonwealth
- Protesters hug WEEPING soldiers during anti-government rallies in Lebanon
- Ukraine's infamous ultra-nationalist group Azov says US lawmakers SLANDERED them by saying they inspire terrorism
- 'Rich like me': How sexual selection is driving income inequality
- Fliers single out Asian-American conservative activist at University of Michigan as 'white supremacist'
- Lack of alternatives, broken electoral system delivers 'win' for Trudeau
- 'Triggered' liberals busy preaching PC dogma, as poor struggle to survive on America's mean streets
- Project Veritas' latest bombshell report reveals #MeToo coverup at CNN
- Chicago judge allows city's lawsuit against Jussie Smollett to proceed
- New evidence that an impact event triggered abrupt climate change 12,800 years ago
- 3000-year-old Assyrian seal unearthed in southeastern Turkey
- Declassified files tell dramatic story of how first Soviet atomic bomb was made
- Younger Dryas cataclysm in myths and religion - Eye-witness accounts of cosmic disasters in our past?
- Large and unusual British Bronze Age hoard to go on display
- Ancient 'lost city' of Khmer Empire is found in Cambodia
- Pepe Escobar: Road to Damascus, how the Syrian war was won
- Russia and the United States: The Forgotten History of a Brotherhood
- Incredibly preserved Roman chariot burial with skeletons of two horses unearthed in Croatia
- 'Lavish' jewels unearthed at 6th century burial site in Lincolnshire, UK
- Ancient Assyrian tablets seem to reference a massive solar storm
- Just two plague strains wiped out 30%-60% of Europe
- Egypt says archaeologists uncovered 20 ancient coffins: "Most important discovery in years"
- Second gate found in Hacilar Great Mound, Turkey
- The myth that the U.N. created Israel
- Pictish stone with carved beasts, 'unlike anything found before'?
- Israel never had any intention of honoring either the 1947 Partition Plan or 1967 borders
- Hundreds of 8th century Arabian coins found in Poland by man digging for mushrooms
- Neolithic agricultural revolution and the origins of private property
- Gene analysis reveals Bronze Age slavery
- Scientists develop control system designed to teach robotic wheelchairs to understand user intent
- New study expands understanding of the 'gut-brain axis'
- Google AI touts a 'quantum supremacy' experiment using a programmable superconducting processor
- Museums are sexist! Study suggests collectors prefer male specimens over female
- Study finds painting 'zebra stripes' on cows wards off biting flies
- Astronomers have spotted a new type of storm on Saturn
- China estimated to gain 600 million 5G subscribers by 2025
- NASA pinpoints the cause of recent record carbon dioxide spike
- PragerU features Stephen Meyer in new video: Evolution - bacteria to Beethoven
- World's largest geode formed when Mediterranean sea disappeared
- Doctors' beliefs influence patients' pain, study finds
- Indian PM Modi speaks out against anti-technology sentiment, says AI can be harnessed to benefit mankind
- Hubble captures an asteroid 'photobombing' the Crab Nebula
- Mysterious newly discovered virus DEFIES EVOLUTION, current scientific understanding
- Talented slime mold with no brain and '720 sexes' unveiled at Paris zoo
- Long strand of DNA from Neanderthals found in Melanesians
- 'This is surprising': Researchers find California quakes have awakened quiet fault line
- November features rare astronomical event that won't occur again until 2032
- Researchers test facial recognition technology on transgender women - it says they're men
- A unique, newly discovered fungus may offer an opioid alternative
- Ibiza tornado: Multiple people injured as storm rips through holiday resort
- Cooling atmosphere: Circumzenithal arc seen over Hull, England
- Strong shallow 6.3-magnitude earthquake hits equator in the Atlantic, no tsunami threat
- Harsh winter descends suddenly upon north Iceland, travel through region not advised
- High winds and 5 foot snow drifts close 2 highways in Wyoming
- Photos show winter has arrived early on Mount Washington in New Hampshire
- Unseasonal snowfall hits South Island, New Zealand
- Floods and landslides leave 5 dead in Sri Lanka
- Deadly floods in Karnataka, India after days of torrential rain
- One dead, two missing after severe storm hits Catalonia - Barcelona inundated by freak flash-flooding
- One dead, thousands displaced by East Java tornado
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Are grain exports being withheld by countries?
- Progressive thinking at The Washington Post
- Big White ski resort in British Columbia receives 7 inches of early snowfall
- Deadly floods in central provinces of Vietnam
- Flash floods and landslides in Italy after almost 10 inches of rain in 12 hours
- Flash floods hit Gaziantep, Turkey
- 55-year-old man dies after attack by dog pack in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Major damage reported in Dallas after powerful overnight tornado: UPDATE - Four killed
- Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes off Samoa - USGS
- Loud booms heard in Genesee County, Michigan attributed to meteor
- Mysterious boom spurs fear, confusion in Mount Vernon, Ohio
- NASA warns space rock twice the size of Eiffel Tower due to skim past Earth in November
- Meteor fireball in Missouri seen hundreds of miles away in Northwest Arkansas
- Meteor fireball soars over Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland
- Meteor fireball seen flying over Washington state, southern British Columbia
- NASA footage shows huge explosion of meteor fireball in skies above Arizona
- Slow-moving bright meteor fireball over Trinidad and Tobago
- Watch: Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean
- An asteroid flew past Earth last night. No one knew about it until it was gone
- Brilliant midnight meteor fireball lights up sky over northeast China
- Incoming! ANOTHER asteroid - discovered just today - to make fly-by this week
- Over 100 report seeing large meteor fireball over Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia
- Asteroid swarm: SEVEN asteroids to zoom past Earth today! NINE more later this week...
- Meteor shower or space junk? Geologists probe mystery of fireballs over Chile
- Meteor fireball widely reported over France
- Pilots film stunning trail of 'UFO' as they fly over Mexico: Pentagon says it's from a Trident missile launch
- Meteor fireball lights up sky across California
- Bright meteor fireball flies over northeastern Portugal
- Rare Daytime Sextantid meteor observed over Arizona
- Because no one asked: GMO avocados in development
- Biological resetting: Novel therapies to heal nerve and neuropathic pain
- Opioid crisis: Aberration or logical outgrowth of a psychopathic for-profit healthcare system?
- Surprising benefits of exercising before breakfast
- Elderberry's powerful protection against influenza and viruses
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #33 - The Healing Potential of Psychedelics
- 7 Ways to prevent or even reverse heart disease with nutrition
- Our skin keeps time independent of the brain
- Three reasons you have neck pain - and why 'bad posture' isn't one
- Should you stretch before or after exercise, or both?
- NHS app will allow pregnant women to monitor baby's movements from home
- A massive backlash is building against fake meat products like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods
- Get to sleep: How to spend the last 10 minutes of the day
- What's causing record rates of STDs?
- Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.: Escalating anti-parent propaganda
- Chromotherapy: The healing powers of color and light
- The downside of pearly whites: Peroxide based tooth whitening gels break down dental collagen
- Study finds neurofeedback therapy for depression boosts self-esteem and increases brain connectivity
- New evidence suggests link between vegetarianism and depression
- New evidence that steroid injections of hip and knee may damage joints
- Why it's wrong to cast stones at Jordan Peterson for seeking treatment
- The newly rediscovered benefits of having a humble disposition
- Employees are most productive when bosses are kind and compassionate
- 5 Rules of Recovery for Addictions of Any Kind
- Leading neurocriminologist Adrian Raine considers Joker "a great educational tool"
- The basics: How to raise competent kids in an incompetent world
- Pop Spirituality: The commodification of spirituality and simulated desires
- Russian shaman aims to capture really big evil spirits (and a record) as she crafts dreamcatcher the size of Soviet block
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Self-Help Without The Shallowness: The Hidden Depths of Stephen R. Covey's 7 Habits
- David Berlinski in conversation with ID-friendly Muslims
- People with anxiety may strategically choose worrying over relaxing
- Cleansing of the brain affected by breathing
- SOTT Focus: Darwinism Is Dead, Now What? Towards A Rational Spirituality
- Study prompts call for routine memory testing of teenagers
- Confirmation bias: People will accept anything as true if it confirms their beliefs
- When false claims are repeated, we start to believe they are true - but behaving like a fact-checker can help
- New clues in understanding near-death experiences
- The importance of searching and testing ourselves for truth
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Meaning of the World's Mythologies
- Genetic markers found that link to being left-handed
- 'UFO crashed after battle with red object in Australian sky', locals claim
- US Army announces agreement with To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science to study 'mystery materials' of unexplained origin
- Bigfoot prints found in western North Carolina?
- Mysterious rash of cattle mutilations in Oregon
- UFO? Lantern? Mysterious light seen on Lincolnshire, UK coast
- Will TTSA peer review UFO materials? Elizondo claims some come from 'governmental' sources
- Strange lights off North Carolina Outer Banks spark UFO debate: Aliens or the military?
- Strange black 'smoke ring' appears above Moscow region
- ISS live feed captures 'triangular US Space Force ship' hovering over Earth
- US Navy confirms videos of real UFOs were never cleared for release to the public
- A Taos Close Encounter of the Hunters and Aliens Kind
- UFO seen grazing past Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico
- "Missing 411: The Hunted": David Paulides discusses bizarre disappearances of hunters
- Oregon cattle killings, mutilations alarm ranchers
- Missing 411? Massive 20-agency search for missing firefighters during fishing trip called off
- Fact or fiction? One theory 'remains plausible' in Loch Ness monster search
- Are recent UFO announcements part of the military's 'soft disclosure' strategy?
- Best of the Web: What, AGAIN?! 'Looping' fireball seen in the sky over Northampton, UK
- 'Experienced' hiker goes missing in Northern California mountains, search begins - Update
- SOTT Focus: Missing European Teenager Found Dead in Malaysian Jungle Under Mysterious Circumstances - Another Missing 411 Case?
- Asylum orderlies return Hillary to padded cell disguised as Oval Office
- Hillary Clinton asked to leave Costco after repeatedly accusing sample lady of being a Russian asset
- ABC News airs authentic footage of Godzilla rampaging through Syria
- 'Stop the press!' TIME 'redeploys' US troops from Syria to Iran; will Khamenei welcome them?
- Warren: 'I was fired for being pregnant transgender gay Indian' [Satire]
- Police protect Columbus statues from Antifa by taping job applications on them
- Norwegian committee criticized for selecting Ethiopian prime minister for Nobel Peace Prize
- Constitution slowly disappearing say stunned officials at National Archives
- British citizens drawn to idea of chimpanzees running the country
- Hillary informed by staffer that she lost 2016 election
- Rosie O'Donnell deletes her Twitter poll showing 58 percent say 'hell no' to impeachment
- Avoiding red meat may lead to longer, more miserable life says new study
- DEATH METAL version of Greta Thunberg's UN speech online scores over 1.7 mn views
- Trump has not launched enough drone strikes to qualify for Nobel Peace Prize says committee
- Marionette strings clearly visible during Greta Thunberg UN testimony
- Just in time for Oktoberfest: German court rules hangovers are officially an 'illness'
- Russian aggression... in a galaxy far away? NATO maritime experts sought to secure mysterious 'Sea of Asimov'
- Nigerian prince revealed to be the source by New York Times for Kavanaugh allegations
- Sitting on a gold mine? Thieves steal £1mn toilet from UK palace
- No joke: London aquarium helps gay penguins get woke... they now have genderless chick
Quote of the Day
Ten years ago [ca. 2005] a Russian diplomat told me: "In our government, there is only one man who still believes that Russo-American partnership is possible, and worth aiming for. Because that man is Vladimir Putin, the rest of us follow. But if Putin would ever lose his interest in America, our policies would change overnight."
Recent Comments
An exemplary human being must suffer a very real martyrdom in order to 'prove' to the populace that our current systems are unworkable, unjust,...
I'm just wondering when people (other than the vociferous 'transgender community') will be able to speak up about the "stupendous psycho-spiritual...
The reality is Russia is a key geostrategic ally of Syria, operating within their territory with the consent of the Bashar al-Assad government....
Even The Grauniad is in awe of The Vlad today: [Link]
An immensely complicated and long standing history that we as Americans have nothing to draw from when it comes to understanding it. None of our...
Comment: See also: Second freak tornado to touch down in France this week