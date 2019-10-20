Tornado france
© Vincent Deligny/Keraunos
Taken near the A75 highway by storm hunter Vincent Deligny.
A violent storm circulated over the Hérault this Sunday, accompanied by heavy rainfall and strong electrical activity. A tornado was also filmed by several Internet users.

A tornado was filmed near Aspiran, Paulhan or Pézenas. The videos have been relayed on social networks.

In addition, four departments were placed on rain-flood orange alert by Météo France this Sunday morning: Ardèche, Haute-Loire, Loire and Rhône.

According to our colleagues from France Bleu, four municipalities have been completely plunged into darkness due to wind and rain in the Gard department, which is on yellow alert.

By late morning, 200 people were still without electricity.





Article translated with DeepL.