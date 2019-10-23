© Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard's YouTube videos were being suppressed in search results in the United States while she was trending, causing her videos and channel to show up below videos about her from other pages when her name is searched, according to comedian Steven Crowder.Crowder posted tweets showing thatBoth Crowder and Gabbard have significant histories of conflict with big tech companies.YouTube search results for a popular page typically list the actual page as the top result, followed by a selection of popular videos from that channel. For Crowder, his channel wasn't even the top result.In other countries (Argentina, for example), Crowder's YouTube search results were showing normally — it was only for those searching in the U.S. that his videos were apparently being suppressed by the algorithm.After Crowder publicized the problem on his Twitter page, website, and YouTube channel, something changed; his search results began showing up normally.Gabbard sued Google for $50 million in damages, alleging that Google infringed on her freedom of speech and obstructed the campaign's ability to fundraise.