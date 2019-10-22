Cosmic Impact
An exploration of the evidence for eye-witness accounts of cosmic disasters and the great cataclysms of our past, as contained in the scriptures, myths and legends from religions and cultures around the world. Are these tales nothing but imagination? Or do they have their roots in the cosmic disasters of the ice age?


Modern scientific evidence is challenging our understanding of the true history of civilization on this planet, and remarkably, showing some of the truth that is contained in these oldest of stories. What other truths might we uncover by closely examining these tales from the past?

