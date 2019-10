© Reuters/Edgard Garrido



"The unrest had a degree of organization, logistics, typical of a criminal organization" and urged Chileans to "unite in this battle against violence and delinquency. We are at war against a powerful enemy, who is willing to use violence without any limits."

"Democracy not only has the right, it has the obligation to defend itself using all the instruments that democracy itself provides, and the rule of law to combat those who want to destroy it."

The Chilean Army has declared another curfew as it struggles to contain violence that was triggered by transport fare hikes in Santiago,To prevent looting and arson attacks,introduced in Chile for the first time since the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. Following another day of clashes with protesters, the general in charge of security in Santiago announced an extension of the curfew until 6am on Monday morning."This is not an action against the citizens, these are not restrictions for the sake of restrictions," said General Javier Iturriaga del Campo.Meanwhile,Earlier, three people were reported killed in two separate looting and arson attacks on supermarkets.In a late-night televised statement from an army HQ in Santiago,said:Crowds of angry protesters have been setting fire to buses and metro stations, as well as looting shops and destroying public property, since Friday.by Sunday, including 614 in Santiago alone.- and over 9,000 armed soldiers are deployed in the streets. Defending the government's heavy-handed response to the crisis, Pinera stated:In a bid to defuse the crisis, Pinera hastily reversed the contentious transport fare hike, but it was not enough, as a wider public discontent over the government's economic policies and growing social inequality seems to have reached its tipping point.Chile is facing it worst unrest in decades amid its year-long hosting of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gatherings, and