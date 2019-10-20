Supermarket fire
Smoke from a fire at a supermarket rises to the sky during a protest against the government in Valparaiso, Chile, October 19, 2019
The general in charge of security in Santiago has declared a curfew in the capital and its suburbs, after president Sebastian Pinera tried to deescalate flaming tensions, promising to scrap the controversial metro ride price hike.

"We invite all people to return to their homes to evaluate the measures the government has announced and look after their families and their homes," General Javier Iturriaga del Campo said, announcing a mandatory curfew between 10pm and 7am on Saturday night.


The president earlier stopped short of calling a curfew - but in order to defuse tensions promised that his government will reverse the contentious price hikes for metro rides introduced early October.
A demonstrator runs past police water cannons and tear gas deployed during a protest against the increase in subway ticket prices in Santiago, Chile, October 19, 2019.
Santiago is under a state of emergency since Friday night, when crowds of protesters clashed with riot police, set fires, looted and destroyed public infrastructure in the capital - and the violence risked spilling to other Chilean cities.