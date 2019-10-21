© REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid; REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken out against anti-technology sentiment in his country, arguing that the debate over artificial intelligence (AI) is needlessly pessimistic.Speaking at his official residence during the launch of a new book on the subject, Modi told attendees that a "major effort is being made to demonize technology. Attempts are being made to create an atmosphere of fear.""The debate should be on how to create a bridge between artificial intelligence and human intentions," he said. Technology, according to Modi, can be used "for everyone's development."His comments were part of a launch event for a new book, 'Bridgital Nation,' which envisages India becoming a leading economic power by 2030 thanks to the country's decision to embrace advanced technology.