"I said, I'm telling you, you're not getting the billion dollars. I said, you're not getting the billion. I'm going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said, 'I'm leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you're not getting the money. Well, son of a b-tch. He got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time."

A top U.S. diplomat and expert on Ukraine testified to Congress yesterday— with former Vice President Joe Biden as its point man —who was investigating a company connected to the Biden family, sources familiar with the testimony told The Federalist.a State Department official who works on the agency's Ukraine portfolio,a controversial Ukrainian prosecutor who was reportedly investigating Burisma, a global energy company long suspected of corruption and money laundering. In 2014, Burisma paid Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's son, tens of thousands of dollars to sit on its board despite the younger Biden's complete lack of expertise or professional experience running a multi-national oil and gas concern.Kent told lawmakers on Tuesday thatfrom his position as the top federal prosecutor in Ukraine. Kent saidon the matter. At a 2018 event organized by the Council on Foreign Relations, Joe Biden — who was tasked by then-President Barack Obama to lead the U.S. government's efforts in Ukraine — bragged about threatening to withhold a billion-dollar loan guarantee if the Ukrainian government refused to fire Shokin.After Shokin was fired, he was replaced by Yuri Lutsenko, who also has been dogged by allegations of corruption.Allies of Biden, who is currently vying for the Democratic presidential nomination, have defended the former vice president from charges of improperly taking official actions that could financially benefit his son bywere behind the efforts to get rid of Shokin.Kent also testified thatwhere Hunter Biden inexplicably served as a highly paid board member for five years,According to Kent,due to concerns the company was tied to government corruption in the country. Kent testified that USAID was gearing up for an event with Burisma that involved children, and that he felt uncomfortable seeing children used as photo op props for a company with a reputation for corruption and graft.Kent's testimony was demanded by House Democrats as part of their long-running attempts to overturn the 2016 election results and remove Trump from office. Although Democrats claim their hearings are part of a formal impeachment investigation,As a result,